Average electricity price rises by €4 on Wednesday

Christmas lights.
Christmas lights. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's average electricity price will rise by €4.13 on Wednesday to €184.93 per megawatt-hour, data from Nord Pool stock exchange shows.

The highest price will be €289.97 between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m and it will be lowest — €77.25 — between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The average price in Finland will be €126.38 and it will be higher at €202.45 in Latvia and Lithuania.

On the same day last year, the average price in Estonia was €45.74.

Editor: Helen Wright

