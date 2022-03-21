Average electricity price almost doubles on Monday

Electricity pylon in Tallinn. Much of Estonia's electricity grid in fact runs via subterranean cabling.
Electricity pylon in Tallinn. Much of Estonia's electricity grid in fact runs via subterranean cabling. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's average electricity price doubled from Sunday to Monday, data from the Nord Pool stock exchange shows. The price will be €162.64.

The average price on Sunday was €85.37 per megawatt-hour,

On Monday, electricity will cost over €100 per megawatt-hour all day. It will be most expensive, rising to over €200, after 7 p.m. It was cheapest at €120 between 1 .m. and 5 a.m.

On March 21 last year, the average price was €18.44.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

