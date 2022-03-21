Average electricity price almost doubles on Monday

Estonia's average electricity price doubled from Sunday to Monday, data from the Nord Pool stock exchange shows. The price will be €162.64.

The average price on Sunday was €85.37 per megawatt-hour,

On Monday, electricity will cost over €100 per megawatt-hour all day. It will be most expensive, rising to over €200, after 7 p.m. It was cheapest at €120 between 1 .m. and 5 a.m.

On March 21 last year, the average price was €18.44.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!