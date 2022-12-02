Bill aimed at improving e-commerce VAT receipts out for round of approvals

News
Packages.
Packages. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Finance Annely Akkerman (Reform) has submitted for a round of approvals a newly completed bill of amendments to the Value-Added Tax Act under which tax authorities will start receiving data regarding cross-border payments on a quarterly basis and Estonia's VAT receipts should improve starting in 2024.

"Currently we're losing out [in cross-border e-commerce] on millions of euros in VAT, and it is difficult for honest business owners to compete with those who aren't paying VAT," Akkerman explained.

According to the minister, no specific data exists regarding how many such transactions go undeclared and VAT unpaid.

Insufficient information regarding VAT obligations doesn't concern just Estonia, however, but rather all EU member states. Going forward, payment service providers operating in the EU will be required to submit data on cross-border payees and payments to tax authorities on a quarterly basis.

The relevant directive must be transposed by member states by the end of next year, and upon entry into force, tax authorities will start submitting data to the Central Electronic System of Payment Information (CESOP).

This EU-wide database aggregates information regarding recipients of cross-border payments, and from it, the state will receive information regarding persons who may have incurred a tax liability in Estonia due to cross-border sales.

For example, Chinese traders' payment service providers are often based in Europe. In the future, these providers will be obligated to provide information via their state tax authorities to CESOP regarding payments that their online store receives. This way, Estonia will have the opportunity to see a particular online store's Estonia-related turnover.

The obligation to report information regarding payees will apply in cases in which the total number of payments per payee exceeds 25 payments per quarter. Payment information is submitted on a quarterly basis, with the first submission slated to take place on March 31, 2024.

Cross-border sales by e-traders in another member state to a consumer located in Estonia are subject to taxation in Estonia if the e-trader's total cross-border sales within the EU exceed €10,000 per calendar year. Below this threshold, the e-trader has the right to treat cross-border sales as domestic sales within their country of residence, i.e. the goods are taxed in the e-trader's country of residence.

If the e-trader is a person from a third country, i.e. non-EU country, goods sent to Estonia will be taxed upon their importation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:49

Winter power plant breakdowns could spike again electricity prices

17:25

Eesti Energia: Availability of capital for energy projects has decreased

17:23

European Capital of Culture Tartu museum workers underpaid, ready to strike Updated

16:55

Mini-books created by Baltic authors win international recognition

16:29

Bill aimed at improving e-commerce VAT receipts out for round of approvals

16:04

Barbi Pilvre: How people went along with the system and brainwashing

15:52

Tramlines 3 and 4 in Tallinn out of action till Friday evening

15:40

Daily: Tallinn taxi drivers with limited Estonian skills find loophole

15:19

Virtual forum Saturday to focus on impact of Estonian diaspora, its media

13:22

EDF colonel: New unit of Russian mobilized dispatched from Pskov to Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.12

Estonia braces for colder than average December

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

01.12

Russians applying for Estonian citizenship fear ending up with no documents

01.12

Postimees: Actor who is alleged favorite of Vladimir Putin lands in Tallinn

01.12

Estonia's parties want to raise defense spending to 3-6 percent of GDP

01.12

Estonian PM repeats potential electricity blackouts warning

09:45

Finnish PM: Europe not strong enough to stand up to Russia alone

30.11

Weekly: The rise and rise of Estonian cricket

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: