Retail trade turnover increased by by 14 percent in November

In November 2021, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 808 million euros, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Compared to November 2020, turnover increased by 14 percent at constant prices.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said turnover increased in grocery stores, in stores selling manufactured goods as well as in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

"Compared to November 2020, turnover increased by 20 percent in stores selling manufactured goods, by 21 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel and by 4 percent in grocery stores," added Pihlak.

Among stores selling manufactured goods, year-on-year turnover growth was recorded in all activities. Turnover increased the most, by 26 percent, in stores selling via mail order or the internet. Above-average growth in turnover (24 percent) was also recorded in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale) as well as in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (23 percent).

In November, compared to October, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 2 percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the increase in turnover was 3 percent.

Over 11 months of 2021, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 12 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

