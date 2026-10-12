Estonia's August goods exports rise 3% as imports jump 10%

Estonia's goods exports rose 3 percent on year in August while imports increased 10 percent, widening the trade deficit to €360 million.

August exports totaled about €1.5 billion euros and imports exceeded €1.8 billion euros at current prices, Statistics Estonia reported Monday. Finland, Latvia and Lithuania were Estonia's main foreign trade partners.

Imports of mineral products rose 30 percent year over year, including a 67 percent jump in automotive fuel.

"This was mainly influenced by the rising prices of petroleum on the global market," said Jane Leppmets, a foreign trade statistics analyst at the agency.

Electrical equipment accounted for 15 percent of commodities exports, followed by agricultural and food products at 11 percent.

Exports to Finland, Estonia's largest export market, made up 17 percent of the total, followed by Latvia at 13 percent and Lithuania at 10 percent.

Shipments to Latvia grew the most at 19 percent, mainly due to increased exports of mineral products, including natural gas and electricity.

Imports grew most in value from Lithuania, rising €50 million euros, or 28 percent, as deliveries of mineral products, including automotive fuel, increased.

Lithuania tied with Finland to account for 12 percent of Estonia's imports, while Latvia made up 11 percent.

Click here for more detailed info and figures from Statistics Estonia.

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