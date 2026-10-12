X!

Estonia's August goods exports rise 3% as imports jump 10%

News
Commercial trucks lined up at the Port of Tallinn.
Commercial trucks lined up at the Port of Tallinn. Source: Raigo Pajula/Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia's goods exports rose 3 percent on year in August while imports increased 10 percent, widening the trade deficit to €360 million.

August exports totaled about €1.5 billion euros and imports exceeded €1.8 billion euros at current prices, Statistics Estonia reported Monday. Finland, Latvia and Lithuania were Estonia's main foreign trade partners.

Imports of mineral products rose 30 percent year over year, including a 67 percent jump in automotive fuel.

"This was mainly influenced by the rising prices of petroleum on the global market," said Jane Leppmets, a foreign trade statistics analyst at the agency.

Electrical equipment accounted for 15 percent of commodities exports, followed by agricultural and food products at 11 percent.

Exports to Finland, Estonia's largest export market, made up 17 percent of the total, followed by Latvia at 13 percent and Lithuania at 10 percent.

Shipments to Latvia grew the most at 19 percent, mainly due to increased exports of mineral products, including natural gas and electricity.

Imports grew most in value from Lithuania, rising €50 million euros, or 28 percent, as deliveries of mineral products, including automotive fuel, increased.

Lithuania tied with Finland to account for 12 percent of Estonia's imports, while Latvia made up 11 percent.

Click here for more detailed info and figures from Statistics Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:51

Hiiumaa residents can no longer give birth on the island

11:20

Estonia's August goods exports rise 3% as imports jump 10%

10:35

Telia to cut 100 jobs in Estonia as telecom group plans 900 layoffs

09:51

Registered unemployment falls below 40,000 as labor market improves

09:48

President Alar Karis loved by the people but foreign policy possibly a stepping stone

09:06

Police detain 10 illegal immigrants in Tallinn's Nõmme district

08:57

Ülle Madise assumes office as president on Monday

11.10

Estonian foreign ministry strongly advises against travel to Saudi Arabia

11.10

Estonia experiencing a garmoshka boom

11.10

Eerik-Niiles Kross: The true impact of Trump and Putin's diesel deal

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.10

Vegan powerlifter says diet change solved his health problems

11.10

Foreign online studies not enough to meet Estonia's compulsory education requirement

10.10

Estonia's central bank adds stone barrier after multiple vehicle strikes

11.10

Eerik-Niiles Kross: The true impact of Trump and Putin's diesel deal

11.10

Estonia experiencing a garmoshka boom

11.10

Prime minister slams US-Russia diesel pact: Deals with dictators 'road to hell' Updated

09.10

Forgotten trail camera yields 9 months of wildlife images

11.10

Estonian foreign ministry strongly advises against travel to Saudi Arabia

10.10

British Army deploys Nyan deep-strike drones in Estonia

09:06

Police detain 10 illegal immigrants in Tallinn's Nõmme district

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo