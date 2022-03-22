Estonia's coronavirus medicines delayed due to EU negotiations

Coronavirus drugs will not arrive in Estonia in the near future as negotiations between the European Union and pharmaceutical manufacturers have stalled.

Estonia plans to order Pfizer's coronavirus drug Paxlovid and Merck's Molnupiravir through the EU's joint procurement scheme. It was initially hoped they would arrive in the spring.

But the Health Insurance Fund told ERR on Tuesday it is not yet known when the medicines will reach pharmacies and negotiations are still ongoing.

"Although a conditional marketing authorization exists, no agreement has yet been reached on the contract. At the moment, all we can say is that negotiations are underway between the European Commission and Pfizer" said spokesman Sander Rajamäe, speaking about Paxlovid.

He said he did not know when negotiations would be concluded or when the drugs would arrive in Estonia.

The drug must be taken as soon as possible and for five days. It costs the fun €750, of which the patient pays €2.5. It is intended for high-risk people.

The situation with Molnupiravir has also stalled. Rajamäe said an agreement between the EU commission and Merck has not been reached.

--

