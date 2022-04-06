Commission gives Estonia two months to adopt renewable energy directive

The European Commission demands Estonia adopt the EU renewable energy directive on the level of legislation inside the next two months, threatening to turn to the European Court of Justice otherwise. Infringement proceedings have already been initiated.

"Estonia has two months to comply with the adoption obligation and notify the Commission. Otherwise, the Commission might decide to turn to the European Court of Justice," the EU body said Wednesday.

The Commission explained that the directive needed to be adopted on the level of domestic legislation by June, 2021. The Commission sent an official letter in July of 2021, while no measures to adopt the directive have been communicated by Estonia.

The directive prescribes a legal framework for renewable energy developments in the EU's power, heating and cooling, and transport sectors. The directive includes the binding obligation of renewable energy making up no fewer than 32 percent of the EU energy portfolio by 2030. It also includes measures for ensuring cost-effectiveness of renewable energy and streamlining administrative proceedings.

The European Commission, tasked with monitoring compliance with EU rules, can launch an infringement procedure against members that fail to comply.

Failure to comply with reminders and memorandums could culminate in the Commission turning to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

