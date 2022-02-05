Estonia donating excess Janssen, AstraZeneca vaccines

Estonia will donate its unused Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines to countries in Africa. Additionally, 300,000 doses of Pfizer are waiting to be used.

AstraZeneca and Janssen, which are not suitable for booster doses, will be given to countries without vaccines.

In total, 982,000 doses of AstraZeneca and 144,000 doses of Janssen vaccine will be donated. 456,000 have already been delivered.

"Estonia donates vaccines through Covax, which best helps reduce inequalities and ensures better availability of vaccines worldwide," The Ministry of Social Affairs' Kadri Hansalu said.

So far vaccines have been sent to Uganda, Ghana, Rwanda and Egypt as a well as Pakistan. Estonia sent 52,800 doses of AstraZeneca to Ukraine last July.

300,000 Pfizer doses in stock

As of Friday, the Health Board has 216,810 doses of Pfizer in stock and healthcare providers have an additional 105,000.

"The quantities of vaccines are constantly monitored and new vaccines are coming to the country with new deliveries and, if necessary, they can also be borrowed from other countries. Therefore, we can offer the vaccine to anyone who wants it," Hansalu said.

In February, 75,000 people will need booster doses.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!