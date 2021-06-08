Tallinn-Stockholm can sail from Friday but Tallink remains cautious

MS Baltic Queen. Source: ERR
The government on Tuesday agreed the Tallinn-Stockholm line could be restarted from Friday, June 11, but shipping company Tallink remains cautious due to Sweden's high coronavirus infection rate.

Paavo Nõgene, chairman of Tallink's management board, told ERR travel conditions have not yet been agreed and said it is too early to say anything specific about the reopening of the line.

"If Estonians go to spend time in Sweden, it is necessary that they can return home as safely as possible," said Nõgene.

He said Sweden's infection rate is currently 227.4 per 100,000 inhabitants and that there is no agreement in the European Union on what the special conditions for travel might be.

Estonia's travel rules state arrivals from a country with an infection rate of over 150 per 100,000 must quarantine on arrival, although people who are vaccinated do not need to.

The infection rate in Estonia is 106.6. The Tallinn-Stockholm line was suspended due to Sweden's coronavirus infection rate.

Editor: Helen Wright

