Three Estonian films receive European Commission Film Fund grants

Three Estonian films will receive funding from the European Commission this year totalling €622,000. In total, more than 90 projects applied for grants.

Rainer Sarnet's "Nähtamatu võitlus" received €360,000, Triin Ruumet's "Tume paradiis" €150,000 and the Lithuanian-Estonian-Bulgarian documentary "Irena" €112,000.

"Nähtamatu võitlus" is a kung fu comedy about an Orthodox monastery in the Soviet Union in the 1970s. The film has a budget of €2.6 million and will be produced in co-operation between Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Finland and Germany. The Estonian Film Institute has given the film €700,000.

Triin Ruumet's "Tume paradiis" is a story about the hedonistic world of a young female student. The film has a total budget of €1.4 million and is a co-operation between Estonia and France. The Estonian Film Institute supported the film with €800,000.

Lithuanian documentary filmmaker Giedre Žickyte's documentary "Irena" is a collaboration between Estonian, Lithuanian and Bulgarian filmmakers. The film is a farewell and love letter to an extraordinary woman Irena Veisaite, a theater researcher and humanist of Lithuanian origin, whose fate was closely intertwined with Estonia through love and important friendships. Irena was the last wife of director Grigori Kromanov, and Arvo Pärt's "Für Alina" is named after Irena's daughter.

The film has a budget of €450,000 and the Estonian Film Institute gaave the project €30,000.

In order to receive support from the fund, producers from at least two member states must participate in the project.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!