Planned summer Judas Priest gig in Tallinn likely off

Rock legends Judas Priest are most likely not to travel to Tallinn for a planned concert at the Song Festival Grounds this summer, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the emergency situation which followed it.

The British act, first formed in the West Midlands, U.K., over 50 years ago but who had to wait until the 1980s for major, mainstream success, were due to play on June 1 as part of the world tour marking their anniversary.

Promoters' spokespersons said that at present there was no definite information on whether the gig is to go ahead, though representatives of the band itself had given indication the entire tour is to be reorganized due to the global pandemic.

"We've heard that work is underway to rearrange the whole tour," organizers' spokespersons told BNS Thursday.

The Song Festival Grounds can comfortably accommodate audiences of up to 75,000, and the venue is used for the largest musical events and acts.

Other big names who have had to postpone performances in Estonia this summer include British comedy legend John Cleese, who was due to appear on stage in May. The event has reportedly been put back to 2021.

Part of the coroanvirus emergency situation restrictions include the banning of all mass public events; in fact no more than two people are permitted to congregate in public places, families excepted.

