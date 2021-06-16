Guardian picks Estonian documentary to list of best theater documentaries

The Guardian included the Estonian film "Aasta täis draamat" (A Year Full of Drama) in a list of the "10 great documentaries about theater".

Stage editor and writer Chris Wiegand chose Marta Pulk's documentary "Aasta täis draamat" (A Year Full of Drama) about a woman who paid to watch and write about every new theater production in Estonia for a year.

Wiegand said it is easy to relate to the main character Allissja.

"From the glumness of sitting through a comedy that everyone but you finds funny to the jolt you get from seeing a character whose personal dilemmas mirror your own," he wrote and added that Pulk gives an insight to Estonia's theater scene.

In 2017, Kinoteater advertised a job offer to find a person who has never been to the theater who would watch all new productions in 2018. From 450 candidates, a 21-year-old Allisja-Elisabet was chosen. The film premiered in 2019.

