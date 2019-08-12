ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
'Nightingales of Kreml' returning to stage in Narva

Culture
ERR
Opening night of
Opening night of "Nightingales of Kreml." August 2018. Source: Gabriela Liivamägi
This past weekend, final rehearsals for "Nightingales of Kreml" began at the historical Kreenholm Textile Factory in Narva. Back by popular demand, Tartu New Theatre's popular summer production, which drew thousands of people to the Northeastern Estonian border city last August, opens its second run this Wednesday.

Last summer, Tartu New Theatre initially promised that "Nightingales of Kreml," which is based on the dramatic life story of Soviet-era Estonian singer Jaak Joala, would run for just one run.

The production proved so popular, however, that there weren't enough tickets to go around, and so it was decided to bring it back for a second.

"Jaak Joala touched Estonians," said Robert Annus, director of the production. "Some time had gone by since Jaak's music wasn't heard as much anymore, and now he rose to prominence again. And just as decisive is this place. Narva has recently caught the attention of all Estonians, and these two elements combined guaranteed such success."

Last summer, over 23,000 people attended performances of "Nightingales of Kreml" in Narva, and the influx of visitors also turned the city into a real tourist magnet for a couple of weeks. The same challenge to local restaurants and accommodation establishments can be expected during the upcoming run as well.

"Nightingales of Kreml" opens in Narva on Aug. 14 for a total of 11 performances. Tours of the abandoned old textile factory, which is otherwise closed to the public, will also be available on performance days.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

narvatheatretartu new theatrekreenholm textile factory


