KIK allocates some €2.2 million for recycling support

In order to encourage the production of new products from different types of waste, the Estonian Environmental Investment Center (KIK) opened an application round for support for activities related to waste recycling and preparation for recycling, with a budget of approximately €2.2 million.

Legal persons, local government units and agencies can apply for support from the opened application round, KIK said. The grant ranges from €100,000 to €2 million per project.

Kaupo Heinma, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of the Environment, said that it makes sense to collect waste separately if it is used to produce new materials or products.

He acknowledged that there are problems with the separate collection of many types of waste, which necessitates new and costly investments, but noted that the investments are not always worthwhile and that the state must therefore help with grants.

Antti Tooming, head of the department for grants and services at KIK, said that the recycling of waste is one of the recycling methods, the development of which can reduce the amount of waste deposited, save energy used in the production of new products and consume natural resources.

"While in the past, we have supported the recycling of certain types of waste, then there are no restrictions in the opened application round for types of waste. Therefore, it is also possible to ask for support for types of waste that have not been supported before," Tooming said.

Previously, KIK has supported 13 waste recycling projects with a total of €8.9 million. For the recycling of glass waste, for example, a foam glass gravel plant in Järvakandi and a biowaste treatment plant of Eesti Keskkonnateenuste AS will be established with the support.

Applications can be submitted via the e-grant environment and will be accepted until the budget is reached. The support is provided by the European Regional Development Fund and the measure was developed by the Ministry of the Environment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!