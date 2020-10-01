news

Government allocates €600,000 to support Tallinn's green capital 2022 title

Tallinn.
Tallinn. Source: Office of the Prime Minister.
On Thursday, the government agreed to support the city of Tallinn with €600,000 euros if the European Commission chooses Tallinn as the European Green Capital for 2022.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said the title of green capital is accompanied by an opportunity to introduce good initiatives in creating a healthy and sustainable living environment and to promote green thinking in general. 

"The European Green Capital has the opportunity to bring environmental issues to the forefront," he said.

The city of Tallinn has reached the final of the European Green Capital competition and next week the city will present its program to the competition jury.

A total of 18 cities applied for the title of European Green Capital in 2022. Together with Tallinn, Dijon, Grenoble and Turin are in the finals. An international jury will select the winner on October 8.

The aim of the Green Capital Initiative is to improve the living environment of European cities and to recognize the efforts that cities are making to improve the environment and the quality of life. 

The European Commission awards the title to a city which has improved the urban environment and plans to change it through various activities as a whole.

Read more about Tallinn's bid here.

Editor: Helen Wright

