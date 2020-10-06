Biodiverse flower meadow to be created in center of Tartu

A meadow will be established in the center of Tartu in Uueturu Park and interested people can take part by planting and donating local bulbs.

Between October 13 - 15, within the framework of the project 'Curated Biodiversity', a meadow will be established in the park. During that time, there will be agricultural machinery and volunteers bustling about in the area located between Kaubamaja and Theatre Vanemuine.

Anna-Liisa Unt, one of the leaders of the project 'Curated Biodiversity', said biodiversity was brought to the city centre's parks during the summer, both by not mowing the park areas and by transplanting a patch of meadow, with efforts now having reached the next stage.

"In order for the seeds to be sown in the soil, the grass cover is peeled from the meadow area, then the seeds of the plants collected from the local meadows are sown and growth can begin", said Unt.

During the summer, a working group on landscape biodiversity from the University of Tartu, studied the vegetation found in the city centre's parks. Researchers found five species of plants in the lawn currently being planned for transformation into a meadow. Nearly 20 species of plants will be sown there.

The seeds have been collected by botanist Mart Meriste, from the Nordic Botanical OÜ, who said the plants to be sown include common ox-eye daisy, golden marguerite, wild carrot, buttercups, and various types of bellflowers, chicory, and cornflower.

Bulbous flowers are the first to emerge in spring. In order for the vegetation of Uueturu Park to emerge colourfully, the leaders of the project want to plant snowdrop, snowflake, crocus and tulip bulbs, before sowing the seeds. Bulbs of local origin are preferred and the help of all Tartu residents is awaited.

Anyone who can and wants to share flower bulbs from their home garden is welcome to bring them to the Information Centre, located on the ground floor of the Town Hall (open Mon 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Wed 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.) until October 14.

If the donor leaves his or her name and contact information for the biodiversity team, the team will later be able to thank the helpers by name.

All those who are interested in taking part in the planting of bulbs are invited to gather in Uueturu Park at noon, on October 15.

The city government asks that participants register in advance at www.tartu.ee/lilleniit or via the city's free information line 1789. Volunteers will be provided with tools and gloves and will have the opportunity to turn a part of Uueturu Park into a biodiverse area, where city dwellers will enjoy spending time.

'Curated Biodiversity' is a Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture project, the aim of which is to create biodiverse parks, while at the same time making the City Centre of Tartu a pleasant and interesting place for people to spend time.

Additional information can be found at: https://www.tartu2024.ee/curated-biodiversity

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!