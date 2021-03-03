Communal garden in Tartu to receive five-hectare expansion ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Tartu Maheaed communal garden. Source: ERR
News

The first signs of spring brought out peoples' desire to get their hands dirty with gardening and Tartu Mahead is currently dealing with booking out plots in the communal garden with the popular intiative to be extended by five hectares this year.

Even with the soil still being frozen, hobby gardeners are already looking at their plots in the communal garden in Annelinn, Tartu, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday.

Thanks to a five-hectare extension project in the near future, there will be plenty new plots for people to book, after which Tartu Maheaed will host a total eight-hectare communal garden, the largest in Estonia.

"They are joining all the time right now, one a day or every other day and it is correct. Right now, you can join through the homepage (link in Estonian only). The land is level here now, the next step is digging trenches and milling the ground. Once that is done, we will distribute the specific plots to people," said Avo Rosenvald, head of Tartu Maheaed.

All plots of the current communal garden are booked and there are 50 more bookings for the five-hectare extension project already made. Rosenvald considers the boom in membership a positive effect of the coronavirus crisis. Rosenvald is worried however about parking, as there are only a few dozen parking places at the garden to accomodate for the few hundred potential gardeners.

Tartu deputy mayor Reno Laidre said: "Although we could expect everyone to be green and come on foot or by bicycle, then in reality many use their vehicle to come. A precalculation last week showed that to create the demanded parking spots, the cost would be €75,000. We do not have such money in our budget and are looking for a solution."

There are other similar communal gardens scattered across Tartu, but the two largest are the aforementioned Maheaed and gardens in the Jaamamõisa district, also known as the Chinatown district.

Tiia, a gardener, showed up exactly as "Aktuaalne kaamera" cameras were rolling on the communal garden in Jaamamõisa. "For as long as I did not have this garden plot, I thought to myself that I would like a small country spot, a small house. But once I received this plot, I thought I have it all: the comfort of the city and land, which is like the countryside. I no longer dream of the countryside," Tiia said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:21

French army to arrive at Tapa this month, bringing Leclerc tanks

13:50

MP and former EDF commander Johannes Kert dies

13:37

Study: Share of British coronavirus variant in Estonia is 13 percent

13:26

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas self-isolating until Thursday

13:08

Amendment gives police power to punish coronavirus rule breakers

12:47

Restaurants on wage compensation: Too little, for too short a time period

12:25

Statistics: Inflation 0.6 percent on year to February 2021

12:01

Teachers' union calls for €1,800 average salary

11:37

Culture minister: We want to provide crisis exit plan in March

11:16

Portal: Anti-mask protest at Ülemiste Keskus fails

10:52

Tallinn to assist apartment associations battle COVID-19 outbreaks

10:50

Health Board: 1,536 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:26

Estonia to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine age restriction in March

09:55

Coalition continues predecessor's coronavirus supplementary budget

09:39

Russia calling citizens living in Estonia to vaccinations

09:37

President Kaljulaid gets vaccinated Updated

09:19

Lutsar: 2+2 rule should be reinstated outside

08:56

Prime minister: Prepare for more restrictions if no improvement with virus

08:25

Gallery: Vaccination of frontline workers starts on Saaremaa

04.03

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival opens year-round online cinema

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: