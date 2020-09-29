news

'Car-free Avenue' revived economy, attracted people to Tartu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tartu's Car-Free Avenue.
Tartu's Car-Free Avenue. Source: Maanus Kullamaa
News

An analysis carried out into the effect of Tartu's Car-free Avenue (Autovabaduse puiestee) has shown that 150,000 visits were made to the area and it was well received by locals and tourists.

Feedback from citizens of Tartu and people from neighboring municipalities shows 70 percent of those asked thought the project had been worthwhile.

Young people between 17-24 were particularly positive about it with 42 percent saying they would like to see it become a permanent fixture in the city.

Feedback gathered from 25 companies showed 85 percent of respondents said the project had revitalized the area. 55 percent said the number of visitors to their company had been better than expected and 64 percent of respondents confirmed their company's turnover in July was higher than expected. 

Car-free Avenue had a positive effect on domestic tourism when compared to July 2019, as there was almost 7,000 more overnight stays in Tartu accommodation establishments in 2020 during this time.

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue. Source: Maanus Kullamaa.

The city government monitored the impact on traffic, and the results showed that during peak hours it took a maximum of 50 seconds longer to cross the distance - from the Botanical Garden to the Quarter Shopping Center - via Narva Road than it would have to use Vabaduse puiestee.

More than 200 events, performances, conversations, meetings, mini-concerts and workshops took place on Car-free Avenue during the month it was open. Activities continued for both children and the elderly.

The aim of Car-free Avenue was to revive the economy affected by the coronavirus and to offer city residents new leisure opportunities and a new area by connecting the Emajõgi river with the city center. It took place on Vabaduse puiestee, which runs along the Emajõgi river and is usually a busy road used by vehicles, for the month of July.

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue. Source: Ahto Sooaru.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:28

TalTech engineers doubt MS Estonia sank due to submarine collision

12:01

Ministry advisor: New MS Estonia investigation should definitely go ahead

11:55

Estonia's first Ambassador at Large for Human Rights takes office

11:50

Government agrees to lift coronavirus limit for direct flights to Estonia

11:28

'Car-free Avenue' revived economy, attracted people to Tartu

11:07

Health Board: 49 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:52

Second wave of coronavirus has brought more work to ambulance crews

10:22

Scientist: Estonia is in starting phase of second COVID-19 wave

09:56

Nordica chair: 2020 deficit will be lower than €23 million forecast by EU

09:24

AK: Those close to victims of ferry disaster want to know the truth

08:58

Ansip: MS Estonia hole discovery cause enough for new sinking investigation

08:29

Aggregated ratings: Reform remains top in public support

28.09

Health Board: Despite rise in coronavirus cases, situation under control

28.09

Hospital chairman: The virus coming to the hospital was like a bad dream

28.09

Coronavirus round-up: September 21-27

28.09

Court: Members of ERJK don't need to be independent from their party

28.09

Ski coaches see lack of snow as larger problem than doping

28.09

Estonia joins EU cooperation framework on quantum communication

28.09

Aab: Development of Ida-Viru County requires reorganization of industry

28.09

HOIA downloaded by almost 145,000 people

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: