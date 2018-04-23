Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 23-29

news

Culture
Every Monday, the Culture critics' blog offers a weekly roundup of recommendations for cultural events across Estonia.
A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week offers lots of exciting cinematic experiences and amusing dance rhythms. But there’s more to discover!"

Monday, April 23 - Sunday, April 29

Dance Week 2018
Various locations, Viljandi County

The Dance Week is a week-long event introducing dance art, during which Viljandi County is poured over with various dance performances and opportunities. There are dance events for everyone, for those who are interested in seeing, watching, hearing, or discussing dance, and of course, for those who want to dance themselves.

Tuesday, April 24 - Friday, April 27

Musical Baltic Way, with the Estonian National Male Choir (RAM) and Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra (LKO)
Vanemuine Concert Hall, Tartu / Jõhvi Concert Hall / Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn / Pärnu Concert Hall

The Baltic countries will join forces for a historical celebration. The program is a musical gift to celebrate the 100th birthday of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. New pieces by Latvian and Lithuanian composers, created specifically for this event will be played by Estonian National Male Choir, Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra and conductor Mikk Üleoja along with a piece by Erkki-Sven Tüür.

Wednesday, April 25 - Thursday, April 26

Cinema concet with cult classic "Koyaanisqatsi"
Artis Cinema, Tallinn

It is an ambitious meeting between a legendary American movie "Koyaanisqatsi" and the intense, powerful as well as touching and fragile music of Brussels-based post-rock quartet We Stood Like Kings, inspired by the likes of Pink Floyd, Chopin, and Mogwai. A mind-blowing experience that appeals to all your senses.

Wednesday, April 25 - Sunday, April 29

17th Supilinn Days
Supilinn District, Tartu

Supilinn Days is the traditional spring party in the Supilinn (Souptown) district during the last week of April. There are many activities for the various target and age groups, such as excursions, art and literary events, concerts, communal works, the day of open courtyards and cafes, etc.

Wednesday, April 25 - Saturday, July 28

Flo Kasearu's solo exhibition "Holes"
Temnikova & Kasela Gallery, Tallinn

Flo Kasearu’s solo exhibition "Holes" consists of two videos and a series of displays. The videos "De(fence)" (2014) and "Korean Garden" (2016/2018) show invited workers performing tasks at the Flo Kasearu House Museum — guarding a hole in a fence and landscaping.

The exhibition talks about fences and holes, borders and immigration. During the anniversary year of Estonian independence and ongoing searches for a 13th-century military chief Lembit’s skull, Flo observes how the border and the land it encloses become subjects of nationalist rhetoric and suggests the idea of a "hole" as an opening through which these can be examined. Alongside the videos, the artist displays her own discoveries from the House Museum’s garden as institutional plexiglass displays.

Friday, April 27 - Sunday, April 29

2018 Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF)
Haapsalu Community Centre

HÕFF introduces to Estonian and foreign audiences the largest possible contemporary range of horror, fantasy, and cult movies. Although a number of horror and fantasy film festivals are organized in the neighboring countries of Estonia, HÕFF is unique, as it focuses on a high-quality program and shows the best movies from the world’s most prestigious genre festivals. Most of the films have not been featured in Estonia and it is unlikely that they will be shown outside of HÕFF. The festival has a vibrant event schedule including thematic events and parties, all taking place in Haapsalu, a seaside town in Western Estonia known for its healing mud and a haunting castle!

Tallinn Larp Festival
Estonian Dance Agency, Tallinn

Tallinn Larp Festival invites you to participate in short roleplaying scenarios to experience new lives, stories, thoughts and emotions. Inspired by festivals such as Grenselandet and Stockholm Scenario Festival, they aim to offer a diverse set of scenarios with both game designers and volunteer participants as facilitators. The goal is to have four timeslots from Friday to Sunday with 4-5 games to choose from in each.

Friday, April 27 - Monday, April 30

Traditional Dance Festival "Sabatants"
Club of Different Rooms, Tallinn

"Sabatants" is a unique festival that aspires to appreciate and preserve traditional dance culture. At the core of the festival is live music and intuitive learning through imitation. The festival days are filled with seminars and workshops featuring renowned musicians and dancers from Estonia and abroad. Daytime activities culminate in dance evenings organized in the spirit of traditional village dances, offering enjoyment for beginners and experienced dancers alike.

Friday, April 27 - Saturday, May 5

11th Jõhvi Ballet Festival
Jõhvi Concert Hall

The St. Petersburg Mihhailovsky Theater, the Moscow Ballet Theater, and the Estonian National Ballet are at the 11th Jõhvi Ballet Festival. This time, the festival focuses on contemporary dance theatre and provides only contemporary ballet performances from the best of the best.

Saturday, April 28

Estonian Open Fishing Ports Day 2018
Various locations, Estonia

Visitors can explore ports both inside and outside. It is possible to taste the local fish food, buy fresh fish and fish products, and take part in the events for the whole family. Each port has its own program. Fish specialists and fish cooks are present at the ports; on the spot, you can take part in workshops and go to the fish cafes. Boat trips and musicians are entertaining the guests and there will be fish workshops, science theatre and fishing training for children.

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

