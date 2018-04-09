Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 9-15

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week, our event selection includes art, photography, music, dance, handicraft and much more. Enjoy!"

Ongoing - April 28

Exhibition "Recycling. Chinatown"

St. John's Church, Tartu

An analog photography exhibition "Recycling. Chinatown" is depicting the recycling of materials in Chinatown at the Jaamamõisa district in Tartu. All the frames at the exhibition are received as a donation from various individuals and companies that supported the idea of an exhibition about recycling. The author of the exhibition is Kerly Ilves, who began taking pictures of a peculiar city garden area in the summer of 2014.

Ongoing - May 14

Estonian Painters' Association's exhibition "When Computers Stop"

Jõhvi Art School

It is possible to paint using several technologies but also without using any tools. The exhibition "When Computers Stop" is experimenting with that idea, according to each participant's point of view and approach.

Ongoing - May 27

Exhibition "Fashion Photo – Boris Mäemets"

Pärnu Museum

Boris Mäemets was one of the most important photographers in Soviet Estonia capturing the architecture and applied art being at the same time the main fashion photographer whose approach to the collections of the 1957 founded Tallinn Fashion House and the shootings for the magazine Siluett (Silhouette) founded the base for the Estonian fashion photography.

April 9 - April 29

German Spring 2018 – Public Space

Various locations, Estonia

Since 2010, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Tallinn and the Goethe-Institut Estland coordinate the event series "German Spring in Estonia". Together with this year's partner, the hanseatic city of Hamburg, they host exhibitions, concerts, theater and cinema in and regarding public space.

April 12 - April 19

Estonian Music Days 2018: Sacred

Various locations, Tallinn/Tartu

Estonian Music Days come again with fresh spring energy! EMD take place already the 39th time and it is the largest festival of premieres in Estonia, which, over the course of one week, will bring over 30 new pieces to the audience from eminent Estonian composers of different generations. In 2018, when Estonia celebrates its 100th anniversary, the theme of the festival is "Sacred".

April 13-15

Tallinn Handicraft Fair

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Tallinn Handicraft Fair is crafts, gifts, jewelry, home furnishings, workshops, entertainment, food, drink and much more!

April 14-15

Spring concert of the Estonian Western Islands Chamber Orchestra

Kihelkonna Community Centre/Kuressaare Culture Centre

The Estonian Western Islands Chamber Orchestra has dedicated the year 2018 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia in Saaremaa, and the opening song of each concert is a homage to Estonian music. The Estonian Western Islands Chamber Orchestra is not only a music project but it is also a geographical and cultural project. Programme includes: E. Mägi, W. Ostijn, A. Salieri, F. Mendelssohn. Soloist: Liis Lulla-Knape (flute), conductor: Edoardo Narbona.

April 15

Dance production "Blue"

Karlova Theatre, Tartu

"Blue" is the seventh production in the series of dance productions by Kalli Pikas. It is preceded by "Pink", "White", "Black", "Red", "Green" and "Yellow" – the last one being the nominee of the annual Estonian Theatre Awards in the category of dance.

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.