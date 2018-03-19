Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: March 19-25

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "Take a peek at this week's cultural potpourri!"

Ongoing - Sunday, April 29

Urmas Puhkan's exhibition "Nerves"

Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design, Tallinn

The solo exhibition "Nerves" by ceramicist Urmas Puhkan is inspired by tension in society and the vibrations of nervousness that he finds impossible to ignore. As the artist says, "Nerves are on edge."

Ongoing - Sunday, May 6

Exhibition "Let's Add Some Colour: Estonian Exhibition Posters from the 1980s"

Kumu Art Museum, Tallinn

This exhibition presents a selection of exhibition posters from the golden era of Estonian poster art. Artists whose works are on display include Villu Järmut, Enn Kärmas, Margus Haavamägi, Jüri Kass, Silver Vahtre, Ruth Huimerind, Ülo Emmus, Andrei Kormašov, and Tiina Alver.

Ongoing - Monday, Dec. 31

Exhibition "1982"

Haapsalu Town Hall

Local agronomist and amateur photographer Ants Maripuu (1952-2015) captured everyday life in the countryside which at the time wasn't considered worthy of being photographed. Today, however, these photos have become a unique source of historical insight.

Monday, March 19 - Saturday, March 24

15th World Film Festival

Estonian National Museum (ERM), Tartu

Over the course of the one-week festival, world films will transport audiences to every continent and introduce a number of "aliens" with whom to get acquainted. In addition to film screenings, the festival program also includes special programs, exhibitions, workshops and meetings with filmmakers.

Friday, March 23

10th birthday of the Estonian Traditional Music Centre: Zetod

Estonian Traditional Music Centre, Viljandi

The Estonian Traditional Music Centre is celebrating its 10th birthday with a huge show by Seto folk rock band Zetod, who are themselves celebrating their 15th anniversary and the release of their fifth studio album. It will be a long and crazy night.

Saturday, March 24

Sound and Dusk Festival "Night of the Estonian National Museum"

Estonian National Museum (ERM), Tartu

This festival, dedicated to the vernal equinox, invites you to listen to how time flows in both sound and word. "Night of the Estonian National Museum" will open more mysterious corners of the museum with seven concerts connected through the museum's timeline.

Sunday, March 25

Lady Day (Feast of the Annunciation)

Estonian Open Air Museum, Tallinn

Lady Day, known in Estonian as paastumaarjapäev, is one of the most important women's holidays in the Estonian folk calendar. By this time, women would have finished their indoor chores and could wear white festive clothes, go to the inn, drink red drinks and do some fortune-telling. Lady Day was also considered to mark the beginning of spring.

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.