Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 21-27 May

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "Documentaries, the literature festival 'HeadRead,' the 5th Mulgi Party and Kumu Art Walk are our recommendations for the week."

Monday, 21 May

Documentary Evening #41: "Ask the Sexpert" (2017)

Cinema Sõprus, Tallinn

Dr. Mahinder Watsa answers readers' sex-related questions in the Indian newspaper Mumbai Mirror. The razor-sharp 93-year-old doctor offers sex education to the uninformed and chooses to ignore the conservative view. "Ask the Sexpert" is a documentary about Watsa.

Poetry reading, Anne Gleeson (Australia)

Utoopia Bookstore, Tartu

Australian poetess and estophile Anne Gleeson reads her poetry based on the stories of Australian Estonians. Her poems are also translated into Estonian.

Wednesday, 23 May

Kumu Documentary: "Roger D'Astous" (2016)

Kumu Art Museum, Tallinn

Roger D'Astous (1926-1998), a student of Frank Lloyd Wright's, worked all his life to create special Canadian Nordic architecture. A starchitect of the sixties, he fell from grace before rising again at the dawn of the century. An epic journey with a modern architecture giant and one of the most important Canadian architects of the twentieth century.

Wednesday, 23 May - Sunday, 27 May

Tallinn Literature Festival "HeadRead"

Various locations, Tallinn

An annual literary feast where Estonian and international prose writers, poets, historians and other skilled wordsmiths meet. The event combines literature with other fields of culture such as music, theatre and cinema.

Saturday, 26 May

Public reading event "Tallinn in Literature and Literature in Tallinn"

Freedom Square, Tallinn

As the festival is celebrating its 10th year in 2018, we launched an initiative that will shine a spotlight on the city of Tallinn in literature in cooperation with several literary organisations.

5th Mulgi Party

Abja-Paluoja, Viljandi County

Dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, the 5th Mulgi Party is a celebration for the whole family introducing the traditions, customs, and folklore of Estonia's Mulgimaa region.

Sunday, 27 May

Documentary "Roots" (2018)

Estonian Film Museum, Tallinn

The documentary "Roots" tells six very personal stories: a first, big love; the loss of a child; ageing; infidelity; and fragile relationships with close ones. The authors are six Estonian woman directors between the ages 29 and 61 who are also mothers, daughters and wives. And why not lovers and world travellers? The film takes place in Macedonia, the Czech Republic, Thailand and Estonia.

Kumu Art Walk at the exhibition "Puzzling Over the Labyrinth: 50 Years of the Tallinn Print Triennial"

Kumu Art Museum, Tallinn

There are different kinds of history. Through prize-winning works of art, we follow the growth of a large joint exhibition of the Baltic countries into an international post-printmaking event.

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.