news

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 21-27 May ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
Culture.ee releases a roundup of recommendations for cultural events for the week every Monday.
Culture.ee releases a roundup of recommendations for cultural events for the week every Monday. Source: (culture.ee)
Culture

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "Documentaries, the literature festival 'HeadRead,' the 5th Mulgi Party and Kumu Art Walk are our recommendations for the week."

Monday, 21 May

Documentary Evening #41: "Ask the Sexpert" (2017)
Cinema Sõprus, Tallinn

Dr. Mahinder Watsa answers readers' sex-related questions in the Indian newspaper Mumbai Mirror. The razor-sharp 93-year-old doctor offers sex education to the uninformed and chooses to ignore the conservative view. "Ask the Sexpert" is a documentary about Watsa.

Poetry reading, Anne Gleeson (Australia)
Utoopia Bookstore, Tartu

Australian poetess and estophile Anne Gleeson reads her poetry based on the stories of Australian Estonians. Her poems are also translated into Estonian.

Wednesday, 23 May

Kumu Documentary: "Roger D'Astous" (2016)
Kumu Art Museum, Tallinn

Roger D'Astous (1926-1998), a student of Frank Lloyd Wright's, worked all his life to create special Canadian Nordic architecture. A starchitect of the sixties, he fell from grace before rising again at the dawn of the century.  An epic journey with a modern architecture giant and one of the most important Canadian architects of the twentieth century.

Wednesday, 23 May - Sunday, 27 May

Tallinn Literature Festival "HeadRead"
Various locations, Tallinn

An annual literary feast where Estonian and international prose writers, poets, historians and other skilled wordsmiths meet. The event combines literature with other fields of culture such as music, theatre and cinema.

Saturday, 26 May

Public reading event "Tallinn in Literature and Literature in Tallinn"
Freedom Square, Tallinn

As the festival is celebrating its 10th year in 2018, we launched an initiative that will shine a spotlight on the city of Tallinn in literature in cooperation with several literary organisations.

5th Mulgi Party
Abja-Paluoja, Viljandi County

Dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, the 5th Mulgi Party is a celebration for the whole family introducing the traditions, customs, and folklore of Estonia's Mulgimaa region.

Sunday, 27 May

Documentary "Roots" (2018)
Estonian Film Museum, Tallinn

The documentary "Roots" tells six very personal stories: a first, big love; the loss of a child; ageing; infidelity; and fragile relationships with close ones. The authors are six Estonian woman directors between the ages 29 and 61 who are also mothers, daughters and wives. And why not lovers and world travellers? The film takes place in Macedonia, the Czech Republic, Thailand and Estonia.

Kumu Art Walk at the exhibition "Puzzling Over the Labyrinth: 50 Years of the Tallinn Print Triennial"
Kumu Art Museum, Tallinn

There are different kinds of history. Through prize-winning works of art, we follow the growth of a large joint exhibition of the Baltic countries into an international post-printmaking event.

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

culture.eeweekly recommendationsevents


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
20.05

Lasnamäe to get two new sports facilities including speed skating rink

20.05

Foreign Minister Mikser offers condolences following Cuban air crash

19.05

Gallery: Thousands protest in Tartu in support of Emajõgi River

19.05

Report: Estonia ninth in EU 28 in digital single market progress

19.05

Doubts cast on citizenship of Estonian Interior Minister

19.05

Estonian tennis star Annett Kontaveit beats Wozniacki to reach Rome semis

19.05

Estonian President stresses common bonds with Greek border authorities

19.05

Jõgeva county to roll out free bus rides

BUSINESS
17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

16.05

SEB leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5 percent

15.05

Work group: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel contingent on including private funding

15.05

First quarter activity on Estonian labor market remains on rise

14.05

Swedbank: Estonia's gender pay gap caused by long parental leave

14.05

Estonian border sales make up 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol tax receipts

Opinion
09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
13:32

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 21-27 May

12:27

Video: Estonian Interior Minister kickstarts the week into a high gear

11:38

Estonia's top tennis player Kontaveit moves up world rankings again

10:56

Financial Times: Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovic still awaits visa renewal

10:08

Industrial output in Estonia up since last year

08:51

Survey: Support for Kaja Kallas, Jüri Ratas as next prime minister tied

20.05

Reform Leader: Creating added value biggest challenge facing Estonia

20.05

Rise in language complaints concerns status of both English and Estonian

20.05

Lasnamäe to get two new sports facilities including speed skating rink

20.05

Foreign Minister Mikser offers condolences following Cuban air crash

19.05

Gallery: Thousands protest in Tartu in support of Emajõgi River

19.05

Report: Estonia ninth in EU 28 in digital single market progress

19.05

Doubts cast on citizenship of Estonian Interior Minister

19.05

Estonian tennis star Annett Kontaveit beats Wozniacki to reach Rome semis

19.05

Estonian President stresses common bonds with Greek border authorities

19.05

Jõgeva county to roll out free bus rides

18.05

Tartu rail traffic to remain affected through weekend by Wednesday fire

18.05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

18.05

Russian citizen fined, visa revoked for apparent cigarette smuggling

18.05

Tallinn sports centre boss resigns after corrpution probe

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: