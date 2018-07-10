news

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 9-15 July ({{commentsTotal}})

The Culture critics' blog at culture.ee posts weekly recommendations for cultural events around Estonia every Monday.
A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "July is the best time to visit smaller towns, villages or islands in Estonia. They have plenty of captivating events to offer, exciting visitors' minds with jazzy saxophone melodies, the grandeur of American cars and enriching street art."

Monday, 9 July - Saturday, 14 July

Street Art Festival "Rural Urban Art: Põlvamaa"
Põlva County

In summer 2018 a new street art festival focusing on small towns will kick off!  The Rural Urban Art festival in Põlvamaa is a gift in honor of th Estonian Republic. During the festival 8 wall paintings will be created by professional street artists from Estonia and abroad. These paintings will be created keeping in mind the local surroundings. The purpose is to add variety and colour to the public space and living environment. In addition to the wall painting process, the festival offers a cultural program with activities to the local community: worshops, tour and picnic.

Thursday, 12 July - Sunday, 15 July

I Land Sound 2018
Illiku Islet, Saaremaa

A festival I Land Sound will land again on the picturesque Illiku Islet. The aim is to leave troubles aside for some time and to bring together the best that music, art, being together and Estonian summer has to offer. It's a custom to stay together on the island, and it also happens at I Land Sound, where electronic pioneers of the nightlife, artists and the local community will join forces for the enriching event. Three unique days and unforgettable memories.Activities for the body and soul, workshops and lectures, film screenings and performances are offered. The fire sculptures, artists' decorated stages, and various installations please the eye. You can take care of your body with a yoga or sauna and enjoy cool sea water.

Friday, 13 July - Sunday, 15 July

The Sixth Pärnu International Saxophone Festival SAX.FEST '18
Pärnu

The Sixth Pärnu International Saxophone Festival will again be marked in Pärnus' cultural events calender this summer. Concerts will be held in Pärnu Yacht Club, Town Hall and Children's Park. In addition a joint concert with organ in Eliisabet's Church will once again take place and for the firsh time visitors can be part of Sun Salutation concert in Pärnu Beach House.

American Beauty Car Show 2018
Haapsalu

The American Beauty Car Show, which has been held since 2001, is the biggest American car event in the Baltics. The main venue of the American Beauty Car Show is Haapsalu Castle Yard where a large number of different exhibition cars coming from Finland, Sweden, Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia and Estonia will be exhibited. In addition, there will be concerts of different musicians from Estonia and elsewhere and various activities for children, including a trampoline, face paintings, horse rides, children's shows, monster trucks, and more. On the last day of the event, there will be a procession through the town. Traditionally, there will also be a drag race in which only US-based vehicles will participate.

Tallinn Maritime Days
Various locations, Tallinn

In July, the biggest maritime and family party in Estonia invites you once again to the seaside to see beautiful sailing boats, ride boats and sailboats. Entertainment in many harbors of Tallinn is provided by the best Estonian musicians. In addition, there will be children's area, outdoor cafes, fair and many exciting events for festival-goers of all ages.

Saturday, 14 July - Sunday, 15 July

Heart Music Festival 2018
Roosiku village, Võru County

Heart Music Festival is a unique festival full of music and taste experiences for the whole family ‒ top musicians from Estonia and abroad, exciting flavours from Southern Estonian chefs, inspiring workshops, fair of local masters, pure nature and enjoyable, alcohol-free environment. At the fair "From Heart to Heart", the local masters offer homemade items and delicacies: beautiful handmade items jewelery, clothes, utilities, ceramics, beauty items, health products, garden products and more. Children are welcome to the drawing tent, workshop, music room and playground.

Hiiumaa Chamber Music Days
Various locations, Hiiumaa

The chamber music event that was launched in 1999 enriches the summer music life of the second largest island of Western Estonia. Musicians from Estonia and abroad perform on the second weekend of July in historical places like Reigi, Emmaste and Pühalepa churches and Suuremõisa Castle as well as other exotic concert venues.

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

09.07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

09.07

Est-For awaiting government decision on termination of pulp mill plan

09.07

Estonian unemployment fund: Shortage of programmers, cooks, lorry drivers

09.07

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers, vehicles in June

09.07

EBRD to invest €20 million in BaltCap Infrastructure Fund

09.07

Competition authority more closely examining Nelja Energia acquisition

08.07

Finance Ministry expects inflation to slow over next months

07.07

Share issue of LHV's staff options program fully subscribed

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

Kristina Kallas.

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

Kristina Kallas, one of the leaders of political initiative Estonia 200, affirmed on Monday that establishing a party is not the group's primary aim, and that they will consider it only if by the end of the summer they have at least 15% support in voter surveys.

