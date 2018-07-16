Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 16-22 July

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week's recommendations mix various topics such as photography, South Korean cinema, Soviet hippies, opera, death metal, farm life and Kadriorg Park. Choose a little of this and a little of that!"

Monday, 16 July - Saturday, 25 August

Photo exhibition "Memory as a Weapon" by Juhan Kuus

Juhan Kuus Centre for Documentary Photography, Tallinn

Juhan Kuus was the internationally recognised documentary and press photographer who received dozens of awards, including South Africa's Press Photographer of the Year on several occasions, and is the only photographer of Estonian descent ever to have received the most prestigious press photo award in the world: the World Press Photo Award, which he won twice, in 1978 and 1992.

Tuesday, 17 July

Auteur Cinema 2018: Trespassers #7: "Samaritan Girl"

Cinema Sõprus, Tallinn

Kim Ki-duk opened the European film festivals' doors for South Korean films with his unconventional works. Often, such as in "Samaritan Girl," he borrows religious issues to intimately combine them with provocative stories and at the same time create discomfort and desire to understand the characters. Hints of sex, purity, redemption, rage and melodrama are like Vana Tallinn liqueur with champagne.

Wednesday, 18 July

Shanty Film Café: "Soviet Hippies" and soundtrack release

Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia, Tallinn

Screening of "Soviet Hippies" (2017) by Terje Toomistu, followed by an artist talk with the director and the soundtrack vinyl release. The event will also include a vinyl-only DJ set "Western Rock vs Eastern БЛОК" by Ahto Külvet (Psühhoteek) and Sander Varusk (Terminal).

Thursday, 19 July

A-ha, "Electric Summer" 2018 tour

Tartu Song Festival Grounds

A-ha is one of the most iconic pop bands in the world from the 1980s. Widely regarded as true pioneers of both music and video technology to arise during the mid-80s, this Multi-Platinum-selling trio is perhaps best known for their huge and instantly recognisable hit "Take on Me," which topped charts internationally following its release in 1985.

Thursday, 19 July - Sunday, 22 July

14th Hiiumaa Folk Music Festival "Hiiu Folk 2018"

Hiiumaa

The programme for Hiiu Folk includes concerts, workshops, a film programme, nature hikes and much more. Artists to perform at the festival include OXUS (Uzbekistan), Svjata Vatra, Senam Koffi Tsogbe (Togo), Puuluup, trio Riho Sibul, Jaak Tuksam and Ain Agan, Tuulelõõtsutajad, Mari Kalkun and Aleksandra Kremenetski, Heinavanker, Rondellus, Helin-Mari Arder and Teet Raik, Pööriöö, Jaak Johanson and Krista Citra Joonas, Juhan Uppin, Shabat Quartet and more.

Thursday, 19 July - Saturday, 28 July

Saaremaa Opera Days

Kuressaare Castle Opera House

Saaremaa Opera Days is the most popular opera festival in the Baltics. Kuressaare, the capital of Saaremaa, will come alive during the event: café patios are open until late at night, and the people are in a festive mood. This year, the festival will feature two guest performers — the Hungarian National Opera, and the Shanghai Opera House — accompanied by a number of well-known classics.

Friday, 20 July

Cannibal Corpse concert

Rockclub Tapper, Tallinn

Cannibal Corpse (US), the world's most famous death metal band, is giving its fifth concert in Estonia.

Saturday, 21 July

Courtyard Cafés Day in Vormsi

Vormsi

On this magical day, courtyards all over the island of Vormsi will be opened to visitors who will have a chance to see how the island residents live. Guests will have the opportunity to see solar panel-powered houses, animals, birds and other interesting things, as well as purchase homemade food, drinks and other goods.

Sunday, 22 July

Open Farms Day 2018

Various locations across Estonia

For the fourth time, farms across Estonia will open their doors to welcome guests. Participants will range from the largest milk production in Estonia and domestic cider producers to organic farms, large and small livestock farms, grain growers, gardeners, and fruit and berry farms, among others.

Tricentennial of Kadriorg Palace and Park

Kadriorg Park

The tricentennial of Kadriorg Palace and Park will be celebrated with concerts at the Concert Square and Swan Pond, palace garden games, outdoor cafés with historical menus, the opening of the exhibition "Kadriorg 300" and the presentation of the catalogue at Kadriorg Art Museum.

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.