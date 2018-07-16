news

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 16-22 July ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
Culture.ee releases a roundup of cultural event recommendations for the week every Monday.
Culture.ee releases a roundup of cultural event recommendations for the week every Monday. Source: culture.ee
Culture

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week's recommendations mix various topics such as photography, South Korean cinema, Soviet hippies, opera, death metal, farm life and Kadriorg Park. Choose a little of this and a little of that!"

Monday, 16 July - Saturday, 25 August

Photo exhibition "Memory as a Weapon" by Juhan Kuus
Juhan Kuus Centre for Documentary Photography, Tallinn

Juhan Kuus was the internationally recognised documentary and press photographer who received dozens of awards, including South Africa's Press Photographer of the Year on several occasions, and is the only photographer of Estonian descent ever to have received the most prestigious press photo award in the world: the World Press Photo Award, which he won twice, in 1978 and 1992.

Tuesday, 17 July

Auteur Cinema 2018: Trespassers #7: "Samaritan Girl"
Cinema Sõprus, Tallinn

Kim Ki-duk opened the European film festivals' doors for South Korean films with his unconventional works. Often, such as in "Samaritan Girl," he borrows religious issues to intimately combine them with provocative stories and at the same time create discomfort and desire to understand the characters. Hints of sex, purity, redemption, rage and melodrama are like Vana Tallinn liqueur with champagne.

Wednesday, 18 July

Shanty Film Café: "Soviet Hippies" and soundtrack release
Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia, Tallinn

Screening of "Soviet Hippies" (2017) by Terje Toomistu, followed by an artist talk with the director and the soundtrack vinyl release. The event will also include a vinyl-only DJ set "Western Rock vs Eastern БЛОК" by Ahto Külvet (Psühhoteek) and Sander Varusk (Terminal).

Thursday, 19 July

A-ha, "Electric Summer" 2018 tour
Tartu Song Festival Grounds

A-ha is one of the most iconic pop bands in the world from the 1980s. Widely regarded as true pioneers of both music and video technology to arise during the mid-80s, this Multi-Platinum-selling trio is perhaps best known for their huge and instantly recognisable hit "Take on Me," which topped charts internationally following its release in 1985.

Thursday, 19 July - Sunday, 22 July

14th Hiiumaa Folk Music Festival "Hiiu Folk 2018"
Hiiumaa

The programme for Hiiu Folk includes concerts, workshops, a film programme, nature hikes and much more. Artists to perform at the festival include OXUS (Uzbekistan), Svjata Vatra, Senam Koffi Tsogbe (Togo), Puuluup, trio Riho Sibul, Jaak Tuksam and Ain Agan, Tuulelõõtsutajad, Mari Kalkun and Aleksandra Kremenetski, Heinavanker, Rondellus, Helin-Mari Arder and Teet Raik, Pööriöö, Jaak Johanson and Krista Citra Joonas, Juhan Uppin, Shabat Quartet and more.

Thursday, 19 July - Saturday, 28 July

Saaremaa Opera Days
Kuressaare Castle Opera House

Saaremaa Opera Days is the most popular opera festival in the Baltics. Kuressaare, the capital of Saaremaa, will come alive during the event: café patios are open until late at night, and the people are in a festive mood. This year, the festival will feature two guest performers — the Hungarian National Opera, and the Shanghai Opera House — accompanied by a number of well-known classics.

Friday, 20 July

Cannibal Corpse concert
Rockclub Tapper, Tallinn

Cannibal Corpse (US), the world's most famous death metal band, is giving its fifth concert in Estonia.

Saturday, 21 July

Courtyard Cafés Day in Vormsi
Vormsi

On this magical day, courtyards all over the island of Vormsi will be opened to visitors who will have a chance to see how the island residents live. Guests will have the opportunity to see solar panel-powered houses, animals, birds and other interesting things, as well as purchase homemade food, drinks and other goods.

Sunday, 22 July

Open Farms Day 2018
Various locations across Estonia

For the fourth time, farms across Estonia will open their doors to welcome guests. Participants will range from the largest milk production in Estonia and domestic cider producers to organic farms, large and small livestock farms, grain growers, gardeners, and fruit and berry farms, among others.

Tricentennial of Kadriorg Palace and Park
Kadriorg Park

The tricentennial of Kadriorg Palace and Park will be celebrated with concerts at the Concert Square and Swan Pond, palace garden games, outdoor cafés with historical menus, the opening of the exhibition "Kadriorg 300" and the presentation of the catalogue at Kadriorg Art Museum.

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

culture.eeweekly recommendationsevents


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
16.07

British soldier in Estonia died of gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted

16.07

Hundreds of young men would rather pay fine than serve conscription

16.07

Trump backup planes on tarmac at Tallinn Airport

15.07

Three men apprehended near Võru County border crossing

15.07

Former foreign minister Urmas Paet seeks clarification on PM's Trump faith

15.07

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

14.07

President affirms Estonian people's support for EU in Düsseldorf

14.07

Estonian Railways gets permission for Riisipere-Turba rail section

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
13.07

Second management board member may leave Nordica

13.07

Bill Browder files criminal complaint against Danske Bank

12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

12.07

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

11.07

EKI sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 4%

11.07

Analysts: Danske Bank may be faced with €600 million fine

11.07

Enefit seeks OK from Lithuanian competition authority to buy Nelja Energia

11.07

Airport official: In terms of airports, Tallinn largely on periphery

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) main debating chamber.

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

Whilst the Isamaa/Pro Patria Party may have raised the highest amount of money in donations of any of the main Estonian political parties in the second quarter of 2018, it turns out that this is no thanks to party membership fees, and in fact the party has the smallest proportion of members who pay their fees.

Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
16.07

Ministers prepared to amend laws to make traffic supervision more effective

16.07

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 16-22 July

16.07

Estonian court sentences four to prison for handling large amounts of pot

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

16.07

Trump, Putin meet in Helsinki, ERR liveblogged event

16.07

Estonia's suicide rate 7th highest in EU

16.07

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

16.07

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

16.07

Three young Estonian men found dead in Odessa hotel

16.07

British soldier in Estonia died of gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted

16.07

Hundreds of young men would rather pay fine than serve conscription

16.07

Trump backup planes on tarmac at Tallinn Airport

15.07

Three men apprehended near Võru County border crossing

15.07

Former foreign minister Urmas Paet seeks clarification on PM's Trump faith

15.07

President accepts Peace of Westphalia Prize on behalf of Estonia

15.07

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

14.07

President affirms Estonian people's support for EU in Düsseldorf

14.07

Estonian Railways gets permission for Riisipere-Turba rail section

14.07

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden to visit Naissaar island

14.07

Parliamentary committees react to Brussels summit feedback

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: