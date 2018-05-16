Culture.ee's Night of Museums recommendations

news

Estonia's Night of Museums is celebrating its 10th birthday on Saturday!
Estonia's Night of Museums is celebrating its 10th birthday on Saturday!
A selection of recommendations for the annual Night of Museums taking place across Estonia this Saturday evening, as curated by culture.ee: "We have chosen from our cultural calendar some of the most unique events of the night. This was a difficult choice, because there's a lot of interesting stuff going on!"

This Saturday, you can…

…spend some time at Juhan Liiv Museum, where you can take part in workshops, a tea party, and a musical poetry show. (Rupsi, Alatskivi Municipality, Tartu County)

…try your hand at making photographic enlargements and photograms at the darkroom party at Särev Theatre-Room. (Tallinn)

…check out the interactive audio, light and video instaltlation of multimedia students at Viljandi Old Water Tower. (Viljandi)

…listen to Äksi Mixed Choir and take a guided "Party Animals" tour at the Ice Age Centre. The guide will talk about and show the animals living at the Ice Age Centre who are partying in their natural environment. (Äksi, Tartu Municipality, Tartu County)

…enjoy magicians, acrobats, live music, a dance performance and a fire show at the Estonian National Museum. (Tartu)

…visit Kuressaare Castle, where the museum program will open with a bang from the cannon Kotkas. (Kuressaare, Saaremaa)

…take part in exciting discussions about the food of the future and robots at the Rehbinder's House. While in town, don't forget to visit the torture chamber and Hell at Rakvere Castle! (Rakvere)

…spend the evening in Kardiorg. There will be an Early Music concert, guided tours at Kadriorg Art Museum and Mikkeli Museum, guided walks around the park and a star gazing venue. Sneak a peak into Kumu Art Museum for a tour in English. (Tallinn)

…have a cup of coffee at a stylish café with salon music at Amandus Adamson Studio Museum before checking out a unique installation in the museum's garden. (Paldiski, Harju County)

…take the opportunity the Arvo Pärt Centre at its current location in the Aliina building for the last time. The program will include guided tours to the archives, a lecture and a nighttime concert. (Laulasmaa, Keila Municipality, Harju County)

…discover wedding traditions and objects at Hiiumaa Museum. You can also make a bridal bouquet at one of the workshops there (don't forget to register in advance!). (Kärdla, Hiiumaa)

…head to a folk party in Ääsmäe, which kicks off at 3 p.m. and will include performances by the Pärnatalu Accordion Boys, Kolga Mixed Folk Dance Troupe, Märjamaa Folk Dance Troupe Viimikud and the Märjamaa Accordion Ensemble. (Ääsmäe, Saue Municipality, Harju County)

…participate in workshops and various activities at Valga Museum. Visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in a bus trip to visit local castles and manors at 4 p.m. (Valga)

…find out how parties were hosted at manors, what kind of exciting things were grown in the greenhouses, and what was produced at the manor's distillery at Kolga Museum. Visitors will also have the opportunity to listen to some ghost stories and visit some spookier corners of the museum. (Kolga, Kuusalu, Harju County)

Check out our cultural calendar for more museums to visit on the Night of Museums! For more information on the Night of Museums itself, click here.

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

