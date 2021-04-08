Tallinn Song Festival Grounds seeking singing revolution memories

This summer, Estonia is celebrating the 30th anniversary of regaining its independence. The Tallinn Song Festival Grounds is preparing a permanent expedition in the Visitor Center and is collecting digital materials.

The center is collecting photos, films, videos, letters and articles connected to the events that took place in 1987 and 1988. The most interesting items will be shown in the permanent exhibition.

Items can be sent to info@lauluvaljak.ee until May 10 and the title should be "Singing revolution".

The main curator of the exhibition is Helen Lausma-Saar. Co-curators are Marge Allandi, Riho Paramonov and Risto Lehiste. The center will open in the second half of 2021.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

