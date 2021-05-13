Estonian pool pair defeats Great Britain to reach quarterfinals

Denis Grabe and Mark Mägi, Estonia's leading pool double, defeated Great Britain in a tight contest at the World Cup of Pool and advanced to the quarterfinals.

The contest between Estonia and Great Britain (Jayson Shaw, Chris Melling) remained tight until the deciding shots. While the Estonians had a chance to take the match, it was Jayson Shaw with only two balls left on the table. Shaw made one ball but his cue ball ended up in the top pocket, which allowed Mark Mägi to make a simple shot en route to a dramatic place in the quarterfinals.

Estonia will next face the Philippines (Jeff De Luna, Roberto Gomez), who staged a dramatic comeback against the U.S. in their second round matchup.

The winner of Estonia - the Philippines will face the winner of Denmark - Germany in the semi-finals. The quarterfinals are set to be played on Thursday.

--

