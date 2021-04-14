Estonia planning to send over 40 athletes to Tokyo Olympic Games

Olympic flag.
The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOC) plans to send more than 40 athletes to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, scheduled to start on July 23.

Martti Raju, sports director of EOC, said that at present, Estonia has 17 Olympic spots and is currently represented in six sports.

"Olympic qualifications are still taking place in many areas and many spots are still to be determined. According to the forecast, Estonia could be represented by more than 40 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, and this has been a fairly common number of athletes at the Summer Olympics. The final composition of the team must be approved by the EOC by July 6 at the latest," Raju said.

The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympic Games expressed hope that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will help reunite the world rattled by the pandemic and help it rejoice. However, the organizers have had to make many changes to protect the health of both the delegations and the organizers of the Olympic Games. For example, international spectators will not be allowed in Tokyo, infection control centers will be built in Olympic villages, and athletes will be tested regularly.

Environmental sustainability is also a cross-cutting theme at the Tokyo Olympic Games taking place from July 23 to August 8. For the first time, the medals of the Tokyo Olympics will be made from metal parts of used mobile phones and small parts of other electronic products donated by the public. The design of the medals expresses the achievement of honor and fame and the associated daily work of the athletes.

The podiums for the medal ceremonies will be made from recyclable plastic. In line with Japan's CO2 reduction targets, the global Olympic partner Toyota will offer the Olympic park a wide range of emission-free vehicles, including hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Editor: Helen Wright

Estonia planning to send over 40 athletes to Tokyo Olympic Games

