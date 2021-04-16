Alexela gas prices rise by €0.045 per liter

Fuel prices at a Tallinn Alexela filling station on the morning of Thursday, April 15. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Gasoline prices at filling stations in Estonia have risen again, at least at those run by fuel retailer Alexela.

95-octane gas now costs €1.399 per liter at pump with Alexela, up from €1.354 on Wednesday, while 98-octane gas has risen by the same level, to €1.499 per liter.

Prices at competing filling stations have not always risen, however, ERR reports. At Neste automated filling stations, prices remain the same.

Diesel prices, which fell below a euro a liter for much of the second half of last year, thanks to a government excise cut aimed at stopping commercial haulier custom disappearing over the southern border to Latvia and Lithuania, remains unchanged at the time of writing. Low world oil prices had also contributed to the cheaper prices last year.

Alexela received a €37-million state loan as part of the government's state aid package issued in response to the initial coronavirus wave last year, mainly aimed at mitigating problems with its oil shale operations in eastern Estonia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

