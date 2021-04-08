Electricity had biggest impact on consumer price index in March

Electricity prices were rose by 18.3 percent last month compared to March 2020, which had the biggest impact on the Estonian consumer price index.

In March 2021, the consumer price index fell by 0.2 percent compared to February and rose by 1.1 percent compared to March 2020, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Goods were 0.5 percent and services 2 percent more expensive than in March last year.

Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said compared to March 2020, the consumer price index was affected the most by 18.3 percent more expensive electricity that reached homes.

"Diesel fuel was 4.7 percent cheaper and petrol 4.5 percent more expensive. Among food products, prices rose the most for flour mixes, by 13.2 percent, and fresh vegetables, by 10.3 percent, while the prices of potatoes and olive oil fell, by 22.3 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively," he said.

Consumer price index. Source: Statistics Estonia

Compared to February, the consumer price index was affected the most by 11.3 percent cheaper electricity that reached homes. A bigger impact came also from 3.9 percent price increase of motor fuel and price changes of food products, where fresh vegetables were 19.7 percent and fresh fish 19.8 percent more expensive and meat and meat products were 2.4 percent cheaper.

The index for education decreased due to the decision of local authorities not to charge kindergarten fees during the nationwide restrictions.

Consumer price index. Source: Statistics Estonia

