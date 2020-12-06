Tallinn Mayor: Maintain social distance and wear a mask in the Old Town

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart urges people to be responsible when moving in the Old Town, keep their distance and also wear a mask outdoors.

"We have emphasized various outdoor events and light shows both in the Old Town and the rest of the capital in our Christmas program this year in order to decentralize activities and offer people the chance to partake in Christmas joy even if indoor possibilities are limited," Kõlvart said.

The mayor said that even though Tallinn hopes to dish out Christmas cheer also during a difficult time, people need to remain vigilant. "Let us not miss the opportunity to partake in these wonders and act responsibly by maintaining social distance and wearing a mask outdoors."

The Tallinn Christmas Market was opened on November 27 and will remain open until December 27.

