Gallery: Former Estonian National Museum building demolished in Tartu

The former exhibition building of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu is in the process of being demolished. Demolition work began on the building, which is on Kuperjanovi tänav, on November 18.

By the afternoon of Thursday, November 28, the main part of the building had been demolished and the glass facade around the front door was being lowered. The right wing of the building, on the Veski tänav side, was still standing. A dozen or so passers-by gathered to watch the demolition.

The public auction for the ERM's former exhibition building was won in March 2023 by the non-profit association Korp! Sakala Alumni Association, which paid €1.2 million. The new owner ordered the building demolished in order to build something new in its place.

The building was used by the ERM for its permanent exhibitions from 1993 to 2015. The building was completed in 1962 as the Tartu Railwaymen's Club and handed over to the ERM by Eesti Raudtee on January 4, 1993. Prior to the handover, the premises had various uses including by the Word of Life Church, a second-hand clothes shop, the Ararat restaurant and as offices.

---

