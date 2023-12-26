Gallery: 'Jõulutunnel' 2023 donations more than €240,000 so far

Donations to annual charity show "Jõulutunnel" have exceeded the €240,000-mark, with over two more days to go.

"Jõulutunnel" is Estonia's longest-running charity show and is broadcast every Christmas by ETV, featuring a different chosen cause each year.

This year's focus is on neonatal care, and phone lines for donations, which can be given in increments of €5, €10 or €25, are open until December 28 inclusive (please note that lines operate inside Estonia only, details for making bank transfers are below).

"Jõulutunnel" co-host Margus Saar said ahead of this year's broadcast that the sums raised this year, given the current economic situation, are likely to be more modest than for previous editions of the charity drive.

"Skyscrapers are not built for this kind of money, while it doesn't make sense to use it to repair the roof of a cultural center either," Saar told morning show "Hommik Anuga."

In the latter case, Saar noted, the local community could come together to organize their own drive to raise the necessary funds.

"However 'Jõulugunnel' should touch everyone, or at least as many people as possible," Saar added.

The "Jõulutunnel" main broadcast on Christmas Day featured several famous Estonian musical acts, including folk group Curly Strings, and singer Maarja-Liis Ilus (see videos below).

Donations to "Jõulutunnel" can also be made via bank transfer:

Recipient: Sünnitusmajade Fond SA.
Account number: EE494204278623782407 (COOP Pank) or EE567700771001383055 (LHV Pank).
Reference: Jõulutunnel.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

