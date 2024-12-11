X!

Gallery: President Alar Karis sends 1,800 Christmas greeting cards

President Alar Karis signs Christmas greetings cards.
President Alar Karis signs Christmas greetings cards. Source: Raigo Pajula / President's Office
President of Estonia Alar Karis has sent around 1,800 Christmas cards this year to people both in Estonia and abroad. The card was designed by illustrator Regina Lukk-Toompere, who said the message it contains highlights the importance of books and reading.

"At the center of the card is a tree with national patterns, symbolizing how books began from nature – it is the tree that provides the raw material for paper. However, this tree is much more than that – its branches reach out to every person and to the nation as a whole, like books that open up new worlds and create wisdom and bonds between us all," Lukk-Toompere.

The cards were printed at the eco-friendly Ecoprint printing house, using 100 percent recycled paper and inks based on natural resins and oils.

The festive greeting inside the card is written in both Estonian and English.

Gallery: President Alar Karis sends 1,800 Christmas greeting cards

