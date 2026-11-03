Drivers waiting until first frost to change to winter tires

Car workshops in Tartu are ready for the seasonal tire change, but many drivers still seem to hope the warm weather will continue, and winter tires will not be needed for some time.

Mechanics say summer tires begin to lose grip at temperatures of 7 degrees Celsius. As the temperatures are already falling below 10 degrees Celsius, drivers should make the change now, several mechanics told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" evening news show.

"People are already coming in and changing their tires, but you can still definitely get an appointment during the day," said Mihhail Mayastrishin, owner of the A-velg workshop.

"Last year, I think there was already snow on the ground at this time. Right now, it's a real slow period, to be honest," said Pärt Loskit, owner of the Tiremarket tire center.

Ideally, drivers should change their tires before the winter weather arrives.

"Many people who live outside the city of Tartu inevitably experience overnight frosts, roads can be slippery in places, and that's the main concern. Knowing Estonian weather, one moment it's 20 degrees outside and the next moment there's snow on the ground," said Kevin, a tire fitter at Rehvidtartus24.

While there are plenty of tire workshops in Tartu, there is a rising trend for people changing their own at home to save money.

"Usually, either the bolts have been tightened too much and can no longer be loosened, or there are problems with balancing," Loskit said, listing some of the problems that can arise.

Due to tariffs imposed on Chinese tires, the prices of cheaper tires have risen by almost half this year.

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