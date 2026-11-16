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Foreign Ministry summons Russian chargé d'affaires

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Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires to express its strong condemnation of the attempted arson attack carried out against defense industry company Threod Systems on Saturday night.

According to the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS), the act of sabotage was ordered by Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said that Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve his objectives in the war of aggression against Ukraine and is now increasingly seeking to sow uncertainty among Ukraine's allies.

"Through various acts of sabotage, Russia aims to spread fear, divide our societies, and distract attention from supporting Ukraine," Tsahkna said.

"Estonia is, however, a difficult target for this type of inluence activity. We have many years of experience in detecting and preventing Russian sabotage, businesses are aware of the risks, and authorities act swiftly and decisively. The saboteurs who targeted Threod Systems have been detained and the threat has been eliminated," the foreign minister added.

According to Tsahkna, Russia's hostile actions come at a cost.

"We are preparing to close all road border crossing points between Estonia and Russia to vehicles and pedestrians starting on December 1. Together with our allies and partners, we will continue exposing and countering Russian influence activities. Nor will our pressure on the aggressor diminish. Just today, the European Union added 150 individuals and entities to its sanctions list. We will continue working to strengthen sanctions, tighten visa restrictions, and increase support for Ukraine, especially ahead of the coming winter," Tsahkna said.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned Russia's large-scale drone and missile attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks.

Over the past week alone, Russia has launched more than 2,300 drones at Ukraine.

The primary targets of these attacks have been civilian infrastructure, including critical infrastructure, hospitals, educational institutions, shopping centers, residential buildings, warehouses, and ports. During the past week alone, 55 people have been killed and 371 injured.

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