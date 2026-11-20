The Odesa International Film Festival and the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) will begin presenting the Free World Award, recognizing films that explore themes of freedom, human dignity and human rights.

The establishment of the award is part of a memorandum of cooperation between PÖFF and the Ukrainian State Film Agency, signed Thursday by festival director Tiina Lokk and Andri Ossipov. The memorandum is valid for three years. The cooperation aims to increase the international visibility of Ukrainian cinema and strengthen ties between filmmakers from Ukraine, Estonia and other countries.

According to Lokk, the award demonstrates the humanity of the Ukrainian people. "When you are able to recognize and support others who are also fighting against injustice, even in such difficult circumstances, it speaks to dignity and a profound capacity for empathy," she said.

The inaugural award will go to Kurdish director Halkawt Mustafa for his film "No Paradise if You Are Killed by a Woman." The film tells the story of a Kurdish female sniper fighting against the Islamic State group in Iraq. Iraq has also submitted the film for Oscar consideration and it is screening in PÖFF's Best of Festivals program.

The award includes a bird-shaped sculpture symbolizing freedom. The sculpture is made from metal melted down from remnants of weapons and ammunition used in the war in Ukraine. The award will be presented at PÖFF's closing ceremony on November 20.

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