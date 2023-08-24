Estonian leaders, institutions congratulate Ukraine on Independence Day

The Estonian president, ministries and ministers as well as other officials and organizations were among those to share messages of congratulations and support to Ukraine and its people on Thursday, Ukraine's Independence Day.

"Dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian friends, happy Independence Day. Slava Ukraini!" President Alar Karis tweeted. "Admirable bravery and courage of Ukrainians give very special meaning to independence. Estonia is firmly with Ukraine."

Included in his tweet were some photos from Thursday morning's flag-raising ceremony at Kadriorg Palace in Tallinn.

"Today we join hands with dear Ukrainians celebrating their Independence Day," added Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) to a retweet of a message shared by the Foreign Ministry. "Let us honor the countless sacrifices of those who fought and keep fighting for Ukraine's sovereignty and freedom."

The ministry's tweet included a video greeting of a Ukrainian flag being passed from one Estonian ambassador to another in a worldwide display of solidarity.

"Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and for its country in a manner that nobody believed was possible in the 21st century," Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said in a video greeting shared by the Defense Ministry.

"Ukraine fights not only for its own freedom, but for the values we all share in Europe, as well as for the future of security in Europe," he continued. "Today, as we celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine, we are with our Ukrainian friends, in thoughts and in actions. I believe that with all allies working together, Ukraine will win this war once and for all. Slava Ukraini!"

In its own greeting, the Tallinn-based International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) shared a link to a recent interview with Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Maksym Kononenko — his first in his new position.

"Independence has a price," the Estonian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted Thursday.

"Ukrainians are paying in heavy blood for their freedom and for the future of global security," the embassy continued. "Today, we pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to defeat the great evil, to stop Russia. We will work tirelessly to help Ukraine win the war."

"You know the real meaning of independence — to live freely in a democratic world," tweeted Annely Kolk, Estonian ambassador designate to Ukraine. "Your sons and daughters are fighting for it every day [on the] battlefield."

"We reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the heroic defense of their nation, their land and our shared values," Estonia's Ministry of the Interior tweeted.

Quiz tests knowledge of Estonia-Ukraine links

The Estonian Refugee Council, which first began providing aid to Ukraine in 2014 and was heavily involved in coordinating the evacuation of tens of thousands of war refugees from Ukraine to Estonia since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the former last February, shared a quiz on its Facebook page testing readers' knowledge of facts that Estonia and Ukraine have in common.

The test is available in Ukrainian and English.

