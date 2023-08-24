Gallery: Flag ceremony in front of Kadriorg Palace marks Ukraine holiday

Ukraine National Day flag ceremony in Kadriorg.
Open gallery
38 photos
The Ukrainian flag was hoisted in front of the Office of the President to mark Ukraine National Day on Thursday.

President Alar Karis gave a speech to members of the Ukrainian community and embassy staff.

Estonian artists Stefan, Elina Nechayeva, Estonian National Male Choir and Svjata Vatra will be joined by Ukraine's first Eurovision winner Ruslana at the free "Ukraine tänab!" (Ukraine Thanks) concert to be held in Tallinn's Freedom Square at 7 p.m.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

