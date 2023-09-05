Ukrainian Independence Day concert organizer: Estonians still ready to help

Ruslan Trochynskyi.
Ruslan Trochynskyi. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
August 24 was Ukrainian Independence Day, and a concert entitled "Ukraina Tänab!" ("Ukraine Gives Thanks!" was held in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) to raise money for the construction of bomb shelters for schools in eastern Ukraine. Ruslan Trochynskyi, one of the concert's main organizers and performers, told ETV show "Terevisioon" that the Estonian people still want to help Ukraine.

Trochynskyi said that there had been several objectives to holding the concert. In addition to collecting donations, the organizers wanted to thank the Estonian people, who have been supporting Ukraine since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

When deciding on the specific cause to raise money for, the organizers focused on what the most important things are for Ukraine right now. "Right now, children are going to school and for them, a safe atmosphere is the most important thing. That's what the bomb shelters are for, to protect them and ensure their safety during their studies."

Trochynskyi was pleased that with the help of the Estonian people, even more money was collected in donations than had been hoped. The construction of bomb shelters in schools will continue.

According to the Trochynskyi, the concert showed that the Estonian people have not simply got used to the fact that there is a war, but still want to help Ukraine however they are able. "You could see that people are ready. Even when things are hard, they find ten euros and send it," he said, and encouraged people to keep donating to help Ukraine. "Find an organization for yourself that you trust, and through which your donation will reach Ukraine."

--

Editor: Michael Cole

