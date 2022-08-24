Estonian politicans congratulate Ukraine on its Independence Day

Ukrainian flag.
Ukrainian flag. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
On Wednesday August 24, Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day. Exactly six months ago, Estonians woke up ready to celebrate their independence, only to learn of a war in Europe, said the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) today on Twitter.

The MFA's tweet featured a video recorded on the balcony of Stenbock House in which a choir waving Estonian and Ukrainian flags gave a poignant rendition of Ukrainian folk song "The Quiet Danube."

In the song a young cossack soldier asks his commander if he can return to the woman he misses dearly, who is waiting for him at home. "Drink cold water and you will forget the girl," says the commander. "I will never forget or stop loving her," the soldier replies.

"Today we woke up more unified, stronger and determined because we are united by a common cause. Ukraine must win!" said the MFA.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), who this morning was at the Baltic Defense College in Tartu, retweeted the video, while reaffirming Estonia's support for Ukraine.

"We'll #StandWithUkraine and help you win," said Kallas, adding that "Ukraine will keep fighting. They will not give up their independence."

President Alar Karis addressed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy directly on Twitter, vowing to help build "a peaceful, democratic and successful Ukraine." Karis also shared a video recorded this morning in Tallinn, in which the Ukrainian flag is raised and the President joins members of the Khreshchatyk choir to sing the Ukrainian national anthem.

In his own video addressed to the "brave Ukrainian people," Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said that all those who have lost their lives in the war will be commemorated. Reinsalu said, "Estonia stands with Ukraine," and "Ukraine must win!"

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) reiterated that, on the day it marks its independence, Ukraine is not alone. "One day we will all celebrate your victory," he wrote.

Editor: Michael Cole

