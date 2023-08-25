Maris Sild elected Tallinn city council chair

Maris Sild (SDE) has been elected Tallinn city council chairperson, after receiving 42 votes in favor Thursday.

Sild replaces her party-mate Jevgeni Ossinovski, who has returned to the Riigikogu in order to focus on being Social Democrats (SDE) chief whip there; while Mps can also simultaneously hold local municipal seats, they cannot do so with council chair or city government positions.

Eesti 200 had put up their council leader Joel Jesse for election to the post also.

Sild says she aims to work well with all the parties elected to Tallinn City Council – the same six parties represented at the Riigikogu, but with Center and SDE in office and the remainder in opposition.

"I consider it my goal that the discussions in the council chambers and on the committees be meaningful, and take into account the interests of city residents," she said, adding that she wants to boost the role of Tallinn's sub-district councils, involving them in city management more.

Sild is a former leader of the Kristiine district council.

Up until now, Sild had been city council finance committee chair, and is also an adviser to SDE's MEP, Sven Mikser.

Marek Jürgenson (Center) is first council deputy chair, while the second deputy chair seat is currently vacant due to opposition parties, who de facto take the position, being unable to agree on a common candidate.

Center's council leader Kalle Klandorf told ERR that this may result in the post being removed, if a resolution is not found.

--

