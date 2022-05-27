Estonian children's magazine publishes special Ukrainian edition

A special Ukrainian language edition of the Estonian children's magazine "Täheke" has been published for those who fled the war in Ukraine.

The publication is not on general sale but will be sent to children's institutions for free and has a print run of 3,500.

The 24-page magazine will introduce Estonian culture, children's literature ⁠— classics such as Lotte and Sipsik ⁠— features a map of Estonia, puzzles and basic Estonian words.

Stories have been written by renounced children's authors such as Andrus Kivirähk, Janno Põldma, Eno Rau, Piret Rau and Markus Saksatamm.

"Janno Põldma has written a special story about Lotte and in addition, there is Eno Raud's classic story about Sipsik, which was originally published in Täheke in June 1961," said editor-in-chief Ilona Martson.

The magazine was presented at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Tallinn's Old Town earlier this week. Texts were translated by Katja Novak-Botnar and Irena Peterson-Pavljuk and edited by Jaroslav Dovgan.

Volunteers raised €2,900 to create the Ukrainian language edition.

Editor: Helen Wright

