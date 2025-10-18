X!

Gallery: Estonian actors and illustrators team up for Reading Aloud Day

News
Reading Aloud Day at the Estonian Children's Literature Center in Tallinn. October 17, 2025.
Open gallery
51 photos
News

Ahead of Reading Aloud Day, this time part of the Year of the Estonian Book, actors brought children's classics to life as illustrators created new art for them in real time.

Triin Soone, director of the Estonian Children's Literature Center, said reading aloud is a warm and joyful way to spend time together — something both the reader and listeners can enjoy.

She added that this year's event added an extra touch, as illustrators joined the readers, creating images inspired by the stories as they were read.

"We're so happy that so many actors and illustrators were willing to join us," Soone said. "This time, we're sharing the classics of our own children's literature — stories we all know from childhood, that are part of our identity and that we want to pass on to our children."

Stories including Silvi Väljal's "Johnny's Seven Friends" ("Jussikese seitse sõpra") and Kalju Kangur's "Timbu-Limbu's Court and the Snow-millers" ("Timbu-Limbu õukond ja lumemöldrid"), among others, were read by Estonian actors Taavi Tõnisson, Risto Vaidla, Rasmus Kaljujärv, Kristiin Räägel, Eva Koldits, Roland Laos, Piret Kalda, Silva Pijon, Tarvo Krall, Hans Kristian Õis, Katri Pekri, Marta Laan, Tanel Saar, Elina Reinold and Laura Nõlvak.

Illustrating live were Laura Verte, Karel Korp, Kirke Kangro, Tuulike Kivestu, Reda Tomingas, Kadi Kurema, Elina Sildre, Anni Mäger, Joonas Sildre, Kristi Kangilaski, Triin Paumer, Takinada, Pamela Samel and Anu Kalm.

The Estonian Children's Literature Center first celebrated Reading Aloud Day in 1994.

Reading Aloud Day will be celebrated Monday, October 20.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:32

Badminton federation bans coach over misconduct involving minors

10:48

Gallery: Estonian actors and illustrators team up for Reading Aloud Day

10:03

31.1 percent of ballots cast after 5 days of advance voting in Estonia's local elections

09:17

Photos: Work begins on Saatse Boot temporary detour road

08:33

Deadline rapidly approaching for Eesti Laul 2026 entries

07:53

National Audit Office: Cost of maintaining regional public transport continues to rise

17.10

Estonian prosthetic technician helping Ukrainian soldiers get back to active life

17.10

Duo Ruut: We only started playing the zither by chance

17.10

EU has no plans to allocate new funds for the drone defense initiative

17.10

Estonian court rejects bid to close case against ex-Ukraine aid NGO chief

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.10

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

16.10

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced museum director to penal colony

17.10

Unclear if real-life 'Red October' Russian sub to be escorted when passing Estonian waters

16.10

Tallinn adopts new nightlife plan to improve accessibility and safety

16.10

Flying car touches down in Estonia

17.10

Experts divided over building underground tunnels in Tallinn

17.10

Group of unique gene variants governing Estonians' appetite

17.10

Wizz Air announces 3 Tallinn – Budapest flights a week from December

17.10

Pollster: Center's grip on Tallinn hanging on EKRE and Parempoolsed's results

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo