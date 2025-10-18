Gallery: Estonian actors and illustrators team up for Reading Aloud Day

Ahead of Reading Aloud Day, this time part of the Year of the Estonian Book, actors brought children's classics to life as illustrators created new art for them in real time.

Triin Soone, director of the Estonian Children's Literature Center, said reading aloud is a warm and joyful way to spend time together — something both the reader and listeners can enjoy.

She added that this year's event added an extra touch, as illustrators joined the readers, creating images inspired by the stories as they were read.

"We're so happy that so many actors and illustrators were willing to join us," Soone said. "This time, we're sharing the classics of our own children's literature — stories we all know from childhood, that are part of our identity and that we want to pass on to our children."

Stories including Silvi Väljal's "Johnny's Seven Friends" ("Jussikese seitse sõpra") and Kalju Kangur's "Timbu-Limbu's Court and the Snow-millers" ("Timbu-Limbu õukond ja lumemöldrid"), among others, were read by Estonian actors Taavi Tõnisson, Risto Vaidla, Rasmus Kaljujärv, Kristiin Räägel, Eva Koldits, Roland Laos, Piret Kalda, Silva Pijon, Tarvo Krall, Hans Kristian Õis, Katri Pekri, Marta Laan, Tanel Saar, Elina Reinold and Laura Nõlvak.

Illustrating live were Laura Verte, Karel Korp, Kirke Kangro, Tuulike Kivestu, Reda Tomingas, Kadi Kurema, Elina Sildre, Anni Mäger, Joonas Sildre, Kristi Kangilaski, Triin Paumer, Takinada, Pamela Samel and Anu Kalm.

The Estonian Children's Literature Center first celebrated Reading Aloud Day in 1994.

Reading Aloud Day will be celebrated Monday, October 20.

--

