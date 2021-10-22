Family physicians to start major vaccination drive next week

Family physicians are set to start a mass vaccination drive in the upcoming week, which will last two weeks and could delay regular visits. In addition to the coronavirus vaccine, people can also get the influenza vaccine.

Family Physicians Association of Estonia board member Karmen Joller is asking people to wait a few weeks with physician visits. Patients with time-sensitive issues can still go to the family physician, but each medical institution will decide what to do with their already registered visits, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Thursday evening.

"If it is possible to delay the visit and the family physician center sees it needs to be delayed further, that they would not be able to finish vaccinations, they will call people to let them know," Joller said.

Family physician Elle-Mall Sadrak said regular visits could be delayed due to the vaccination drive, but no one will be left helpless.

"What could happen is that you cannot come to a visit the day of. The person may get a visit based on how the physician assesses the seriousness of their situation. Whether they need to come the same day, the next day, next week, next month. This will depend on the patient's situation. And they might not get a physician visit, but instead a nurse visit," Sadrak said.

The physician added that there will likely be no major changes to work organization, but they will be prepared for changes, just in case.

"We have one nurse who specializes in vaccinations. We will try to not change any times for the people already booked for the next two weeks. But those who we need to call, the nurses will call them and offer a new time for a visit," Sadrak said.

In addition to coronavirus vaccines, physician centers can also administer influenza vaccines, which will be free for everyone above the age of 65 for the first time ever.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!