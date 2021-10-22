Health Board: 446 hospitalized patients, 1,324 cases, five deaths

As of Friday morning, 446 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 1,324 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows.

There are 317 patients hospitalized in Estonia for the coronavirus, of which 206 (65 percent) are unvaccinated and 111 (35 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 446 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. 129 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 8,463 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 15.6 percent. Of the new cases, 841 (63.5 percent) were unvaccinated and 483 (36.5 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 776,774 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 733,323 of them having already received their second dose. 2,626 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,194.83, data from the Health Board shows.

There were five deaths, involving a 54-year old man, a 61-year old man, an 84-year old woman, a 91-year old woman and a 95-year old man. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,449 people in Estonia in total.

446 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 39 in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 446 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 20 under assisted breathing. There are 39 patients in intensive care.

A total of 8,463 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 1,324 returning positive and 7,139 negative – a positive rate of 15.6 percent.

There have been 2,065,689 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 178,610 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

156,637 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 49,676 (31.7 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 106,961 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

