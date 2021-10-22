Wastewater study: Coronavirus level at record high

The number of people infected with coronavirus will grow rapidly in the coming weeks, a study by the University of Tartu shows. The situation is particularly serious in Ida-Viru County, where the virus levels have risen to a record high.

The results come from the university's weekly wastewater study, which was carried out between October 18-22.

The number of samples indicates a very wide and high spread of the virus across Estonia.

Lead researcher Professor Tanel Tenson said the focus has shifted to Ida-Viru County.

"The situation has become pretty bad rather quickly. If the data of the Health Board show that Ida-Viru County has reached the level of Tartu County this week in terms of the number of infections, we can expect an even sharper rise in the coming weeks, as such a large amount of virus has not been found in samples before," said Tenson.

The infection rate will not fall in southern Estonia in the coming weeks, he said. However, the situation has improved in western Estonia and on the islands.

"The current spread of the virus reflects the aggressive nature of the Delta strain. The virus is spreading fast because a substantial share of the population does not have antibodies. The fastest way to stop this attack is vaccination," Tenson emphasised.

Results from October 18-22, 2021. Source: University of Tartu

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

