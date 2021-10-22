Kersna: No reason to move schools to remote learning

Although there are 103 coronavirus outbreaks at schools across Estonia, Minister of Education Liina Kersna (Reform) does not think children need to move to distance learning.

"More than 60 percent of 16–17-year-olds have been vaccinated, almost half of 12–15-year-olds have also been vaccinated. I see no reason why we should send them to study at home," Kersna told newspaper Postimees' Lõuna-Eesti edition.

Kersna said, if necessary, the municipality will have the right to decide after consulting with the Health Board.

This year the autumn school break lasts from October 25-31.

So far, 45.8 percent of 12-15-year-olds and 60.9 percent of 16-17-year-olds have been vaccinated.

The Health Board said this week there are outbreaks in 103 of Estonia's 521 schools. Sixty-two are in the northern region.

