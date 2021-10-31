Schools in Kesklinn and Nõmme the most common outbreaks in Tallinn

Data from the Health Board shows that schools in the Kesklinn and Nõmme districts have had the most coronavirus cases registered.

Official data shows that there were 59 students and 19 teachers diagnosed with the coronavirus in Kesklinn schools this week. The most cases stem from the Vanalinna Hariduskolleegium (16 students, six teachers over 10 classes), followed by Gustav Adolf High School (nine students, three teachers over six classes) and the Kesklinn Vene High School (eight students over five classes).

Last week, 114 students and 24 teachers were diagnosed with COVID-19 in schools in the Kesklinn district of Tallinn. The difference in the number of infections between the two previous weeks may stem from the ongoing week being a school break, but the week has not ended yet, either.

The most infections last week were also in Vanalinna Hariduskolleegium (23 students, six teachers over 10 classes), followed by Tallinn Reaalkool (17 students, two teachers over four classes) and Kesklinn Vene High School (14 students, one teacher over seven classes). One class at the Vanalinna Hariduskolleegium was on remote learning last week.

This week, there were 37 registered cases of the coronavirus for students and six cases for teachers in schools in the Nõmme district.

The most cases are linked to Rahumäe School (16 students, two teachers over 11 classes) and Pääsküla School (14 students, two teachers over six classes).

There were 60 cases diagnosed among students and seven among teachers the week prior with Nõmme Basic School the most common link (25 students, two teachers over 12 classes), followed by Rahumäe School (16 students, one teacher over 11 classes) and Nõmme High School (13 students, three teachers over eight classes).

Few cases are registered in Lasnamäe district schools, there were a total of 19 cases among students and eight among teachers this week, down from 32 and 13, respectively, the week prior.

Infections were registered in 41 of Tallinn's schools this week, also covering educational establishments with single cases.

