Youth theater head on vaccination certificate requirement: We're shocked

News
Head of the Puppet and Youth Theater Joonas Tartu.
Head of the Puppet and Youth Theater Joonas Tartu. Source: ERR
News

Head of the Estonian Puppet and Youth Theater Joonas Tartu says that the theater is shocked about the government's new requirement for children over 12 having to provide their coronavirus vaccination certificate at cultural and sports events. He said that this is another communication error because the government representatives haven't discussed the matter with the field's representatives. Tartu said that the direct effect on the theater will be significant.

The government proposed another restriction idea, in the framework of which, children aged 12 and over will need to present their coronavirus certificate at theaters and other events. How much will it affect your work because it is known that not all children are vaccinated and probably, a lot of parents don't have the resources to get their children tested.

This restriction affects us a lot. I need to admit now that we are quite shocked. This topic has been talked about for quite a while now and I wouldn't go into the discussion of what restrictions are proportionate at the moment. But last week, a minister said that this topic was discussed, but it was decided that the limit would stay at 18. Now, this decision was changed. For us, it's unclear what changed during these five days. We have calculations. We have thorough predictions made by scientists and specialists. Every time you think that the communication chain can't get any worse and then there's another blunder. It hasn't been discussed with us. I couldn't say whether impact assessments have been made, nobody has asked me anything. I'm not only talking about finances. I'm also talking about the wider circle. The way the decisions were made is unbelievable. The restrictions also include a time requirement, which is also not comprehensive.

I looked at the Estonian map where the vaccination data of younger people was also included. Broadly half of the children in the age group of 12-18 are vaccinated. What predictions are you making on your audience?

I quickly looked at the picture and indeed, around 50 percent in Estonia average, but by municipalities, the situation is completely different. When we look at Tallinn, it's around 50 percent, then in Ida-Viru County, it's around 40 percent. Hopefully, in today's situation, the test will be widely used, if a theater ticket in our house costs around €8-12 and the cheapest testing solution somewhere is around €15-20, then I would not be very sure. This setback for us will be huge and it must be said that we already discussed in a meeting whether it makes sense to keep the house open at all. Of course, smaller theater lovers can still come in peace, but the loss of testing opportunities for parents will again affect the sector, so the impact will be very large from next week.

If you take the percentage, how many children come to your theater with their parents and grandparents and how many in groups?

It's largely determined by the fact that our children productions usually take place in our smallest halls, so that this proportion is still around 20 percent, which is the audience for children performances and the rest are adults and children and schoolchildren. I would say that 50-60 percent of our visitors are schoolchildren who come in groups.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:48

Reform, Isamaa, SDE sign coalition deal in Tartu

17:39

Estonian wheelchair curling team qualifies for Beijing Paralympics

17:17

Black cats less likely to be taken home from shelters

16:43

Youth theater head on vaccination certificate requirement: We're shocked

15:49

Elron boosts sales in Q3 2021

15:13

Stockmann increases profits in Q3 2021

14:44

Bank of Estonia chief: ECB pandemic cash injections may end in spring

14:14

Eleven ex-ministers issue written appeal on coronavirus crisis strategy

13:41

Head of Just Film: We lose half of our clients with certificate requirement

13:12

Isamaa chairman supports stricter and more comprehensible restrictions

12:45

This season's wolf cull quote set at 50, down on last year

12:16

Tallinn deputy mayor: Coordinating with Health Board takes too long

11:57

Wastewater study: Coronavirus spread continues to break records Updated

11:42

Investigation opens after PPA officer killed on shooting range

11:05

Health Board: 536 hospitalized patients, 1,679 new cases, 11 deaths

10:58

State to compensate energy price inflation for low-income families Updated

10:18

Statistics: Retail trade turnover up nearly 20 percent on year to September

09:49

Government to discuss Tallinn ring railroad spatial plan

09:22

Narva schools also to switch to remote learning next week

08:49

President Karis: Hopefully EU-Poland stand-off will not escalate

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Government rules entertainment venues must close by 11 p.m. starting Monday Updated

11:05

Health Board: 536 hospitalized patients, 1,679 new cases, 11 deaths

08:35

Tallinn failed to coordinate remote learning call with Health Board Updated

28.10

Experts consider extending coronavirus recovery certification to 12 months

11:57

Wastewater study: Coronavirus spread continues to break records Updated

28.10

Margaret Pärli: I have done everything I can to attend school

28.10

Health minister: Booster doses to be made available more broadly

28.10

Health Board: 542 hospitalized patients, 1,995 new cases, 8 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: